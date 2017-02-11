Varied voices count, especially now

By HARLEY DAVIDSON

Columnist

Political correctness.

It has become the great divide between the two perceived halves of North America.

And I’m willing to bet the controversy is just starting, as those who feel safer than ever to voice their opinions come to light during this new Trump presidency.

Scary thought? Well, social media justice warrior – we have you to thank.

Settle down and let me explain.

I can hear you getting offended already.

When Donald Trump was elected, it shocked people. The polls didn’t show it. Very few people predicted it and Americans generally didn’t seem to want to voice that they supported Trump.

This is a direct result of political correctness damaging the world.

When millions of people come forward to support somebody who is so extreme in his ethnocentrism, but won’t talk about it in public, it implies that they felt fear in voicing those views.

This is what America and the world can blame for Trump.

In mainstream media, which in some fashion has taken over nearly everything in most of our daily lives, you see it everywhere – people getting offended.

I call it the offended epidemic.

And like most of everything else online, it is just a big charade.

Or in other words, it’s not cool to have an alternate opinion, just like it isn’t cool to post pictures of your Kraft Dinner on Instragram.

When people decide to voice any controversial opinion, social justice warriors leap to defend a blade of grass from being cut so they can look like the kindest, sweetest people. They become experts on complex subjects, ignoring the depth of issues and telling people they are terrible or stupid people for having their own opinions.

It’s a branch of the same narcissistic-superiority complex that forces people to post their amazing vacations, weddings, meals and children to the world.

The end message?

I’m better than you.

And this is a problem we all need to address within ourselves, because it is killing the world, at least North America.

We don’t need to look further than the States for proof.

While some opinions debatably should be considered antiquated or uncivilized, when it becomes “hip” to be politically correct, always accepting and never controversial, it censors true opinion.

And what do people do? They start fighting with each other over everything and shaming those they don’t agree with – and the people with the controversial opinion always lose to the masses.

This encourages anybody with even a slightly controversial opinion to stay in silence, especially when they’re losing followers, noticing less interaction on their social media pages and in some cases losing friends entirely.

It’s the modern equivalent of being banished from town. That’s not progress for society – it’s regression.

That’s the same mentality that got Galileo locked up for saying that Earth revolves around the sun.

The “offended epidemic” causes a lot of reciprocal problems, which grow deep roots into society and change the way we think, vote and act towards each other. These little altercations get taken personally, with people blocking friends and destroying relationships and communication over trivial differences, forcing people into a division of two groups: the ones who get offended over everything, and the ones who now are just fed up with the political correctness.

When people are backed into a corner by accepting these divisions, they’re blinded. We saw them seek defense in a man who said what they wanted to say to all of their Facebook friends and Twitter followers, even if they had to ignore the appalling qualities of the person who defends them just to get their voices back.

In the grand scheme, we desperately need forms of political correctness. We need values and equality, but you know what they say about too much of anything?

Look, I don’t like hunting. I believe a real man shoots animals with a camera.

But am I going to tell every single hunter out there that they’re savage and I hate them?

No. If you do, you become something much worse than the hunter. You become a detriment to the progress of society. You become somebody who, although may not have voted for Donald Trump, contributed to his election by being the reason the very people you shame feel so strongly that they need a voice.