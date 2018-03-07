Well-deserved spotlight on black actors in Black Panther movie

By IRYNA RYBCHAK

Columnist

The black panther symbolizes strength and power in African culture. People are afraid of this animal but admire it at the same time.

Disney-Marvel’s movie Black Panther was released last Friday and already raked in an estimated $387 million in ticket sales, according to comScore.

The prominence of black actors and the emphasis of black women’s power is what makes this movie so unique. Also, the usage of African culture elements in clothes and “Wakandan” text script, which is originally Nsibidi symbols from Nigeria, just made me want to stand up watching Black Panther.

For sure, Chardwick Boseman got into to the role of T’Challa – Black Panther – perfectly, but Letitia Wright who played Shuri, T’Challa’s younger sister, was outstanding. You fall in love with her character from the beginning. She is a genius teen who stands behind every invention the Black Panther uses. And the jokes Shuri throws against her brother just makes her among the most favourite character of viewers.

Even the movie director Ryan Coogler said to Slashfilm, “I thought it’d be really interesting seeing a young African teenager who’s manipulated (vibranium) in ways that nobody else could and who’s confident and able to have her own space.”

Coming back to the Black Panther’s plot, it is based on Marvel Comics written by Stan Lee. An interesting fact is the creator of Marvel superheroes always has a cameo role. It is a “must be” for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. What is Stan Lee’s cameo appearance in Black Panther? It is the one spoiler I will not mention.

But the overall review is next. T’Challa (Black Panther) returns home to become a new king of African nation of Wakanda after his father’s death.

Wakanda is a powerful country which uses the meteorite metal called vibranium. Five African tribes were fighting over it for centuries, until one warrior got affected by vibranium and became the first Black Panther with superhuman abilities.

He organized all tribes, except the Jabari Tribe, in Wakanda nation. The vibranium establishes Wakanda as a high technology country which is unknown by the outside world.

As a result, the third world country holds the most powerful knowledge hidden.

T’Challa’s father T’Chaka suspects his brother N’Jobu in helping steal vibranium from Wakanda. The meeting between two brothers takes place in Oakland, Calif., in 1992. The main conflict between the brothers is a different vision. T’Chaka is a supporter of isolation policies toward vibranium and its power. N’Jobu believes Wakandians were doing more harm for the world hiding the truth.

He thinks the right course is to show the world Wakanda’s power through sharing their technology with people of African descent to conquer their oppressors.

The idea sounds right, but in the end vibranium gets to the black-market arms.

As a result, N’Jobu dies and his son Erik “Killmonger” Stevens comes back to Wakanda to take away the throne from T’Challa and realize his father’s idea of world domination.

Coming back to the emphasis of women’s power, Okoye is a personal bodyguard of Black Panther and the leader of Wakandan women warriors called Dora Milaje.

She, along with T’Challa’s girlfriend Nakia and his mother Ramonda, stays on Black Panther’s side after Killmonger takes over the throne.

In the final fight between the new king and T’Challa, Okoye showed her faith to the true Black Panther, T’Challa, by refusing to kneel before Killmonger and leading the Dora Milaje to the battle.

So, make time to watch Black Panther and enjoy the combination of diversity of African culture.