We’re all Irish on St. Paddy’s Day

By KEARA JOYCE

Staff Writer

Kick off and let loose for St. Patrick’s Day festivities at your local watering hole on Saturday, March 17 taking care to get yourself and your friends home safely once the party’s over #YouAreResponsible

Booze, booze and more booze.

Yup. St. Patrick’s Day is here and there are plenty of ways to celebrate.

Boston Pizza on Clifton Hill is having a party with Irish music and a “Leprechaun Toss” where you can win prizes.

According to Boston Pizza’s website, you can “toss the little ‘Lucky the Leprechaun’ into the pot of gold to win a pot of gold Great Canadian Midway tokens. First prize wins 150 tokens, second prize wins 100 tokens and third prize wins 50 tokens.”

They will also be holding an “Irish Jig Off” and say even if you don’t know the dance you should still try.

The winner of the best dance, or the best effort, will win. There are multiple prizes for first and second place.

Everyone is encouraged to wear green and white and the Skylon Tower will turn green.

“St. Patrick’s Day is my birthday so I celebrate that every year. I try to wear almost all green,” says Robbie Dilts, a Broadcasting student.

Quinton Spagnol, a Police Foundations student, says: “We have people over on our farm and drink and play drinking games every year until the sun comes up.”

Niagara Oast House Brewers in Niagara-on-the-Lake is hosting a two-floor shindig with live music and food provided by Tide & Vine.

Isaac’s Bar and Grill at Brock University is also holding a special party to celebrate.

To get in, you must purchase an Isaac’s St. Paddy’s edition T-shirt. They are open from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Niagara Regional Police used Twitter to remind everyone to stay safe: “Remember if you are hosting a party, #YouAreResponsible for your guests – even after they leave. We will have extra officers out on patrol to deal with any noise/intoxication issues.”

Check out niagarafallstourism.com for more St. Patrick’s Day events near you.