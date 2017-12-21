What does Christmas mean to you?

By SARAH SCHANDL

Staff Writer

The holidays are approaching quickly, which means that many people are taking time to reflect and define what Christmas means to them.

According to Google, the definition of Christmas is “The annual Christian festival celebrating Christ’s birth held on Dec. 25, in the Western Church.” For some people that definition is accurate, but others have different views regarding what Christmas is all about.

“To me it isn’t so much about religious based as it is about family, and not necessarily biological family, but your work family, your friends and your community,” says Andrew Hall, marketing and communications manager at Niagara College Student Administrative Council.

“It’s about being together and celebrating the world around you. It’s about the traditions, decorating a tree, Christmas dinners and watching the Grinch.” He continues, “Christmas is about embracing our inner child when the adult world the rest of the year is reality.”

Emily-Rose Fenton, a first-year student in the Personal Support Worker program agrees with Hall’s point about religion saying, “I really enjoy that Christmas is a time to celebrate, not in a religious way, but in general.”

Fenton appreciates the aesthetic of Christmas, as well as the family time.

“I love how the Christmas lights make the cold weather less dreary, and I love spending time with the ones I love and giving gifts to others,” she says.

Some people feel warm and fuzzy when it comes to Christmas, but others do not.

“I just don’t see the reason to have a set date every year that we’re supposed to buy gifts for people, do we really need an excuse to do nice things for each other?” says Craig Baird, a first-year Greenhouse Technician student.

“I’m a big believer that if you do the family thing for the holidays, it should be focused on building relationships and memories versus trying to get that hot item.”