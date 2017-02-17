What to do on family day

By MELANIE ROSS

Staff Writer

For some, it’s a well-deserved day of rest.

For others, a day to play.

For some college, students, it’s a chance to catch up on their studies and assignments.

This year, Family Day falls on Monday, Feb. 20.

It’s supposed to be a day to spend time with our families, or friends who fill for family when they aren’t around, but some students are too broke to visit their families, or they live too far away to go back home for the long weekend.

If the Niagara region is where you will be spending this Family Day, there are a number of recreational activities available during the coming days to consider:

If you have children, there is the “Family Day Funzone” at the Scotiabank Convention Centre, in Niagara Falls, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The kids can bounce, slide and play in the toddler unit, while you go look at concessions and vendors.

If spending the majority of your day at the Funzone isn’t your thing, why not go see some curling action at the Meridian Centre, in St. Catharines. The 2017 Scotties Tournament of Hearts is happening from Feb. 18 through 26.

Elaura Clements, a second-year Acting for Film and Television student said she plans on taking it easy on Family Day.

“My plans for Family Day are I’ll probably have dinner with my roommate,” said Clements. “Most of my family lives far away, so I won’t be spending time with them, but I’m going to spend time with friends around here. I’m originally from Muskoka, so it’s about four hours from the school.”

Maybe homework is something you need to catch up on during the weekend. That’s what Miranda White, another second-year Acting for Film and Television program student, will be doing.

“My plans are to do my homework for a very long time because I have so much to do,” said White. “My family is actually coming to me. We’re going to have a sit-down dinner. It’s about an hour for them, but I live with my sister and her baby, so it’s worth the trip.”

First-year Critical Care Nursing students Jinu Rajan and Anu Alsa, who are international students from India, said they will be video chatting with their families back home.

This is their first time in Canada and their first Family Day, so they’ll be spending time with their friends around the college.