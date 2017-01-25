When fan fiction stops being fiction

By RACHEL BRODERICK

Staff Writer

Fan fiction has been popular for a long time now.

If you don’t already know, fan fiction is fiction written by a fan of, and featuring characters from, a particular TV series, movie, etc.

Anyone can write it and there are very popular stories about the characters from Harry Potter and Twilight.

But that’s the positive side of fan fiction. There is a negative side.

People have created characters in fan fiction who are murders (i.e. Slender Man) or they have created stories about fictitious characters who have had terrible things that have happened to them (i.e Johnny Drowned).

Over the past few years, there have been multiple cases of pre-teens acting out, or trying to “gain the attention” of these characters. One such case involved two young girls who wanted Slender Man to notice them, so they committed a terrible crime.

In this case, two young girls are accused of trying to kill a classmate. They allegedly lured a 12-year-old girl to a park in Waukesha, about 20 miles west of Milwaukee, and stabbed her 19 times. The girls have been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and if convicted could go to prison for up to 65 years. As juveniles, they could be incarcerated for up to three years then supervised until age 18.

And that’s just one of the cases that has made headlines in the last few years.

More recently, a 12-year-old girl killed herself live on Facebook. Now, fan fiction was not the reason why she killed herself, but in many of her blog posts she talked about being in love with the Johnny Drowned and she couldn’t understand why he wouldn’t love her back.

So why is it that this “horror fan fiction” has such negative effects on pre-teens?

In 2003, AllPsych Online, an online classroom dedicated to psychology, noted that “children who view media violence are more likely to have increased feelings of hostility, decreased emotional response to the portrayal of violence and injury that leads to violent behavior through imitation.”

The website parenting.com has many articles on the subject of whether children should read scary stories. One article states: “Experts believe that frightening stories can not only provide great entertainment (think of the nail-biting chase scene in Jack and the Beanstalk), they also help kids through key developmental stages, like learning coping skills.”

So there seems to be a lot of back and forth on the idea of reading horror to children or allowing them to read it.

In my opinion, as a mother of four, I think a parent knows his or her children. I have let my children read stories that have violence in them and then they act up for weeks, running around play kicking and punching each other because they wanted to be like the superhero they were reading about. Other times, they have no reaction at all. For the most part, children like to act out what they see or hear.

But how can you tell if your child is going to act negatively?

Well, you can’t really.

Be aware of what your children or younger siblings are reading. You can always add parental controls to block anything with a high rating or bad language on the Internet, and make sure you have them as a Facebook “friend,” so you can see if they are posting anything that can be considered a cry for help.

These situations may not have been avoidable even if the children didn’t have access to the horror reading material, but it’s something about which we should all be aware.