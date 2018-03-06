Where do you stand with vaccines?

By MELISSA BURTON

Editorial

To vaccinate, or not to vaccinate, that shouldn’t be the question.

Last week over 5,000 Toronto elementary school students were suspended this school year for not having up-to-date vaccination records, according to an article in the Toronto Star.

Wait, is this part of the anti-vaccine movement? Not so fast.

Because of a change in the immunization requirements for children born in 2010, schools did not have proper documentation of the varicella vaccine, to prevent chicken pox, for children currently in Grade 2. This was a big part of why “the numbers have doubled since the previous year.”

“Those that get the (suspension)…they’re the ones that just missed the (deadline),” said Dr. Fatima Kamalia, a Thornhill-based pediatrician, to the Toronto Star. “It’s more negligence on the parent’s part, not a deliberate decision to not vaccinate.”

The article also reported that out of the 5,063 suspended students, “all the students are back in school and up-to-date on their immunizations,” according to Dr. Vinita Dubey, associate medical officer at Toronto Public Health.

Parents are required to notify public health of their child’s vaccinations, which they can do so online, by phone or by mail. It sounds simple and easy enough, but clearly is not the most efficient.

It’s not just happening in Toronto. The St. Catharines Standard also reported last week “more than 4,700 Niagara elementary school students” were at risk for suspension because of out-of-date immunization records.

Again, this is mainly due to parents’ forgetfulness rather that opposition of vaccines. Niagara’s vaccine and preventable disease program manager, Kim Friesen told the St. Catharines Standard that after parents are threatened with suspension “usually that day or the next, kids are back in (the classroom).”

While the vast majority of children in Canada are vaccinated, there are some parents who believe they are not necessary and opt-out of some or all of the vaccinations for their children. Niagara public health clinic supervisor Diane Legros told the St. Catharines Standard some of the reasons are “religious” or “philosophical” but she also believes the effectiveness of vaccines has also worked against them in some circumstances.

“‘They’re so efficient and so effective that many of the people who have children right now have no idea what any of these diseases look like and how severe the complications can be,” Legros said. “Most of the places that have had a decrease in immunization rates because people have decided for whatever reason that they’re not of importance anymore, we definitely see an increase in instances of disease.’”

We must be reminded how and why vaccines were developed. From years of medical research and thousands of children seriously ill or dead from infectious diseases came the creation of mandatory vaccinations that have kept children alive and well and have led to longer and better quality lives.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, in 1953 “9,000 cases of polio were reported; 12 years later, after the introduction of polio vaccine, only 3 cases were reported.” By 1994 Canada was “certified polio-free.”

Prior to measles immunization in 1963 there was “an estimated 300,000 to 400,000 cases occurred annually.” In 2015, only 195 cases were reported. And they also report that after the introduction of vaccines for mumps and rubella in 1969, “incidence of rubella decreased by 60,000 cases per year.”

In 2015, “the number of reported cases of mumps was reduced to 59 and official data indicated that rubella has been considered eliminated from Canada since 2005. No cases were reported in 2015.”

Research of a treatment for smallpox began in 1798, and in 1885 Dr. Alexander Stewart of Palmerston, Ontario developed a vaccine for it using cows on his own farm. In 1972, the smallpox vaccination stopped being used routinely and eight years later it was certified to be eradicated globally by scientists, which was endorsed by the World Health Assembly.

The research and development of vaccines has been and continues to be a vital part of the way we live our lives and the quality of our lives, which we now take for granted. Are vaccines perfect? Definitely, not. And they should be monitored and criticized in order to develop the safest ones. But factually, they have guaranteed our survival for more than a century.

With the exception of a tiny percentage of parents who refuse to vaccinate, and who do not believe in any medical intervention whatsoever, the rest of them would probably depend on the same medical professionals who advocate vaccines (they claim not to trust) to treat their child if they were infected with one of the diseases.