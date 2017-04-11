Who gets to tell people what they can wear?

KEARA JOYCE

Editorial

Dress codes are a tricky subject, whether applied to the workplace, schools, even airplanes. Is it right for people to be told what they should wear? Or should people be allowed to wear whatever they want?

On March 26, Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action and a mother of five, tweeted “A @united gate agent isn’t letting girls in leggings get on a flight from Denver to Minneapolis because spandex is not allowed?” and “She’s forcing them to change or put dresses on over leggings or they can’t board. Since when does @united police women’s clothing?”

United Airlines responded with “In our Contract of Carriage, Rule 21, we do have the right to refuse transport for passengers who are barefoot or not properly clothed.”

They also supplied a link to their website that explained the rules and regulations of refusal of transport.

With more than 5,000 retweets and 6,500 likes, you could say this tweet got a lot of response. Some people said the airline does not have the right to dictate who wears what on a plane (especially when the girls were young) and others were saying that they do.

Celebrities, such as Chrissy Teigen, also responded. Teigen tweeted, “I have flown united before with literally no pants on. Just a top as a dress. Next time I will wear only jeans and a scarf.

Delta airlines even responded to this fiasco and tweeted “Flying Delta means comfort. (That means you can wear your leggings. *wink faced emoji)

In the end, it turned out that the girls were flying on what is referred to as a “pass” which is when the flight is cheaper or free due to an employee of the airline getting the tickets for free or heavily discounted.

When people chose to fly with this pass, they are expected to follow the dress code of an employee, therefore no leggings. This is because they are seen as representing the airline. Most major airlines have this system for family members and friends.

Dress codes tend to be sexist. They often end up targeting females because they place value judgments on what is “appropriate” and tend to focus on body parts that may become sexualized. These body parts are then labelled as distracting and need to be covered up, such as shoulders. How are shoulders distracting?

It is very rare to have a male called out for being dressed inappropriately, yet women and girls are frequently called upon for having a clothing item be labeled as “distracting.”

This “distraction” idea comes from thought that if a bra strap or a knee cap is showing it will prevent males from being able to concentrate, therefore affecting their learning or their ability to work. Yet men are allowed to walk around with no shirt on, but if a female dared to do this, all hell would break loose.

Yes, dress codes have been in place for many years but social platforms such as Instagram and Twitter, have prompted a change in some of the wardrobe rules.

There have been multiple cases where girls have ended up in trouble for wearing a particular item, and Twitter has heard of it.

Just recently, at Stanton College Preparatory School in Jacksonville, Fla., posters circulated the school of pictures of prom dresses that were deemed inappropriate.

All four posters had the question “Are you going to Stanton Prom? at the top. The top left one (which was the least revealing) had “Yes you are. Good girl” while the rest had “No you’re not.” Not only is this seen as somewhat creepy, but it is also very insulting. Twitter users and students were not too happy about it. To add to the negativity, the school released these posters very close to the date of prom.

Lily Willingham tweeted, “Good thing they told us a week before prom it’s not like everyone has their dress already…”

Cases like this have happened before, and resulted in female students being disciplined by the school, sent home, suspended or not allowed to go prom.

But the question still remains: should dress codes be implemented? This question is a concern because the majority of dress codes only affect females and not males.