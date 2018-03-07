Who is Russia’s Alexei Navalny?

By IRYNA RYBCHAK

Staff Writer

Alexei Navalny, 41, is a lawyer, activist and politician.Born and raised in Russia, Navalny graduated from the Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia. He studied securities and exchanges at the Finance University. He was also awarded a scholarship to the Yale World Fellows program at Yale University.

Navalny participated in his first protest in 2009 called ‘Russian March,’ a public mass demonstration under the slogan: ‘It’s our country.’ Since that time, he has organized his own demonstrations attacking political corruption. Navalny is a critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his allies.

In 2012, the Wall Street Journal published an article about Alexei Navalny, calling him “the man Vladimir Putin fears most.”

Navalny has been a member of the political opposition Progress Party since 2013. The same year, he ran for mayor in Moscow, coming second with 27 per cent of the vote. That same year he was sentenced to five years in prison for embezzlement from the Kirovles lumber company.

Navalny has always maintained his innocence. He believes Putin ordered his arrest. The European Court of Human Rights sided with Navalny. In 2014, Navalny spent several months under house arrest. In 2017, he was arrested three more times. Each time he spent no more than 30 days in jail.