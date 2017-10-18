Why doesn’t Niagara have a baseball program?

By LISA BROWN

A mixed baseball program isn’t an available intercollegiate sport here at Niagara College.

However, student inquiries and talks among faculty in the Athletics and Recreation Department suggest it’s a possible avenue to take in the future.

Before hitting the field, there are many intricate administrative aspects to consider because varsity sports are a brand ambassador for the college, which gives exposure across the province and across the country, says Matthew Davies, director of the Athletics and Recreation Department.

The average student spends 1.7 years at Niagara College since a majority of the programs run for two years. Coaches would have to rebuild and replenish the roster each year by recruiting experienced athletes considering post-secondary education, as well as potential prospects as young as Grade 10. Tryouts would be open to all domestic and international students and would likely be held in late August because the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA) season runs in the fall.

The OCAA requires a two-year commitment for men’s and women’s baseball, and the new schedule cycle would begin in the fall of 2019. Only a provincial championship is offered at the college level.

If enough students were seriously committed and finances were available, an exhibition year could be set up next year in the fall of 2018, which allows students to prove themselves to coaches and organizers. Games and tournaments could be played across the province, across the country and possibly over the border in the United States. This would all depend on the budget allocated to each sport program.

“We want to service the students, and we want to understand their interests,” says Davies. “But we want to make sure if we’re going to start a sport (that) we have a five-year commitment…(not) an investment in a one-year experience.”

Certified and experienced coaches would be required to hold athletes to a full gamut of what it means to be a Niagara College Knight.

“It’s not just their performance in the field of play,” says Davies. “They have to take care of their academics. They have to be community representatives. They have to be strong campus leaders.”

Davies says a new sport program must meet three core needs that the basketball, soccer and volleyball varsity programs already do. Will the program attract student athletes at a competitive level? Will it better on-campus life throughout the coming years considering all games would have to be off-site? Could the program be as successful as the golf athletes, who won both national and provincial titles in the 2016-17 academic year?

Davies says exploring past season scores for OCAA baseball and softball leagues will factor in the decision, too. Niagara College athletic co-ordinators wouldn’t want to prepare a team that could mercy it’s competitors each game or vice-versa.

“Given how we model our varsity sports, we want to support our student athletes to be as strong as academically possible, and they’ve shown that year after year with the academic accolades they’ve received,” says Davies. “Our students have an overall academic average that’s greater than the college average, so we have that expectation but we also want them to be in a position to be successful (in their athletic careers).”

The next step would be to determine if the finances are available to dress and equip 40 athletes. The Athletics and Recreation Department may not be in the position to add a new sport because the enrolment fluctuation it experiences each term.

Budget cuts and modifications may be made depending on the influx and outflow of students.

Further, the OCAA runs a condensed, six-week season in the fall with a much larger travel distance that stretches all over the province.

“How does this inhibit their academics?” asks Davies.

The first year of a new varsity baseball program could cost anywhere between $40,000 and $60,000 of student ancillary fees for equipment, uniforms and rental facilities, says Ray Sarkis, Niagara College intercollegiate co-ordinator in the Athletics and Recreation Department. Most athletic programs average about $30,000.

Sarkis, who coached elite baseball in the Niagara region for nine years and has worked at Niagara College for nearly 40 years, says he has always been an advocate for a baseball program with serious, elite athletes.

Sarkis had to cancel the rugby program in the past due to players’ lack of interest, which resulted in a hefty fine from the OCAA from withdrawing mid-season. Many students at a past orientation signed up with an interest to play, but numbers dwindled once the team was made and the league games and practices went on. Essentially, some students didn’t take the program as seriously as competitive athletes should, and it’s student money they’re wasting in the long run.

“We hold athletes to a higher standard than the rest of the student body because they’re representing the school,” says Sarkis.

“If we can grow our varsity sports intelligently, we will. We want to provide good offerings, but we definitely want to keep growing our recreational program. It’s a mandate. We had engagement of about over 5,000 students last year that either used our facility, did a drop-in program, competitive (or) rec program. We want to get (students) involved. It’s an opportunity to take care of health and wellness. You’ll be more engaged (on) campus, you’re going to be more engaged in your academics, and you’re going to have a better (college) experience. Let us help you. Let us help the students,” adds Davies.