Women should be celebrated for 365 days not 1

By RICHA BHOSALE

Columnist

Why are women praised only on International women’s day? If a woman can be outstanding at all her life roles: daughter, student, employee, wife, daughter-in-law, mother, grandmother. Isn’t our responsibility to keep her happy throughout the year and not only on special days (Women’s day)?

Myself being a woman, in my 20 years of life experience I have seen people judging a woman for her choices rather than understanding her reasons.

In the 21st century, there are some parts of the world where women are not treated equally.

I come from a country where we worship women as goddesses and at the same time thousands of girls are killed everyday under the name of gender discrimination.

After coming here, I have noticed the number of single mom’s is greater than the place where I come from.

Being a single mom or a single parent is not at all easy but in our society, they are seen differently. These views depend on different mentality and cultural backgrounds.

There are some people in our society who will look at a single mom in a shameful way. They love to talk about her struggle, but as I mentioned above, also judge her for her decisions. But what about the person because of whom she is at this point of life today? Why are women always being judged by others than a man (No feminism).

I am just saying all this heartfully because I have seen those close to me suffering from this same situation of life.

I have seen what it’s like to live your life only for your children’s and struggle with love and smile only for them. It inspired me a lot in many ways.

And for me, any single mom makes me prouder than anyone. Salute to them for the way they handle their motherhood responsibilities all alone.

This Women’s day my special love and wishes to all those single mom’s out there. Always remember you are inspiring someone in this world somewhere.