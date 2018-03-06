Women: We should all aspire to be called bitch

By BETH AUDET

Editorial

Meryl Streep has been called a bitch. Ellen DeGeneres has been called a bitch. Hell, Oprah Winfrey has been called a bitch.

Every woman has been called a bitch, zero exceptions.

The word has long been used to tear down, intimidate and control.

We have found ourselves in uncomfortable positions, even doing things we don’t want to do that compromise who we are and what we believe in, for fear of being called a bitch.

We have been quieted, overlooked or disregarded after being branded a bitch, shrinking so our accusers may be seen above our talent, our intelligence, our drive and our power.

How can one word have had the power to subdue half of a population.

According to Geoffrey Hughes, a professor of the English language at the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, the word (originally meaning female dog) emerged as an abusive term as early as the fourteenth century.

In his 2006 book, An Encyclopedia of Swearing: The Social History of Oaths, Profanity, Foul Language, and Ethnic Slurs in the English-speaking World, Hughes writes that bitch alluded to promiscuity in a woman, likening her to a dog in heat.

Nowadays its definition has expanded wide enough to encompass many traits women actually desire.

Tabatha Coffey knows the destructive effects of being called a bitch well and spoke candidly about it at her Ted Talk in December of 2017.

After appearing in Bravo’s reality show Shear Genius, the Australian hair designer and salon owner says people began recognizing her in public and referring to her in online forums as “that bitch on TV.”

The now prominent television personality and successful business woman admitted to the St. Louis crowd: “There is a moment that it feels like a knife going into your heart and it hurts.”

“If you are a strong woman, if you speak with authority, if you don’t bow down to people, if you speak your mind, if you have a healthy dose of ego, if you’re really confident and really, really passionate, you’re a bitch,” Coffey says.

Conversely, she says a man with the aforementioned qualities is considered “a go-getter, a great executive, someone you want on the team, someone really dependable that will take care of a problem, maybe even the president.”

Infuriating. Plain and simple.

In addition to having her own show, Tabatha Takes Over, Coffey, who now proudly calls herself a bitch, has been sought out by many television shows for her expert knowledge and experience.

Leading up to the 2016 U.S. elections, Andi Zeisler wrote a column in the New York Times about the bizarre bipartisan designation of then presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as a bitch.

The co-founder of Bitch Magazine writes: “The power of ‘bitch’ to shame is, with a perspective adjustment, also its power to shine.”

This suggests that a bitch’s only crime is “flexing influence, standing up for her beliefs and not acting according to feminine norms and expectations.”

Zeisler’s column was titled The Bitch America Needs.

Decades of powerful women, tired of succumbing to the weight of a single sharply-wielded word, can be thanked for what can only be described as the re-appropriation of bitch.

Much like the gay community’s reclamation of the word queer, women are taking a once-destructive word and wearing it as a badge of honour.

To be called a bitch means you have walked through the fire and come out smiling with middle fingers blazing.

And now, as women’s voices join forces to grow louder and carry more influence than ever before through #MeToo and #TimesUp, we will not allow a silly word to hold us back.

Instead we aspire to achieve the bitch state of being: a divine existence in which a woman is being In total control of herself.