Women’s march on Washington: Niagara Edition

By KATHLEEN DRISCOLL

Staff Writer

The inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States has been met with an unprecedented amount of descent, with several protests being organized in retaliation. The largest of these protests is the Women’s March on Washington that will be taking place Saturday Jan. 21.

Many cities across the globe are holding their own marches in solidarity with the Washington demonstration, St. Catharines being one of them. In this segment, Kathleen Driscoll speaks with one of the organizers of the Niagara march Laura Ip, the Resource Development Coordinator of the YWCA.