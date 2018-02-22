You can thrive with a little help from your friends

By RICHA BHOSALE

Staff Writer

It’s the time of my life where I know that I won’t be able to live these moments (school life) again.

Within a couple of weeks I will be stepping forward into a new phase of my life.

One thing that doesn’t make me nervous is to know that I am not alone.

I have all my friends with me on the same boat.

But, are we ready to enter this new world out there?

When I had completed six months in Canada, I had written my first column, nervously, with all and needed helping hands to correct me.

Today, here I am writing another one but with all confidence and ready to correct myself.

In all this, I would like to thank all my professors, my parents and friends who have been with me throughout this.

My parents always told me to make wonderful memories from this time and about how much they miss their school days.

Slowly, I am getting the same feeling.

There was a time when missing school used to be fun but now I try not to miss any of the last days of my school life and wish I could extend this time.

Some people worry about their internship, or working in a real-life industry, or whether they will get a job or not.

I think that is what the end of the school reminds us about: where we started and where we are now.

My school didn’t just educate me academically but rather it has taught me how to deal with real-life problems and situations.

To all my friends who are getting ready to graduate soon, take a deep breath because at the end, everything’s going to be fine.