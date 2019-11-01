Light up your diyas for Diwali

Loading ... Loading ...

By ARSH HUSAIN SADIQ

Staff Writer

People all around the world celebrated Diwali on Oct. 27.

Diwali is the Hindu New Year and the five-day festival marks the start of a new calendar for Hindus all over the globe.

“This festival marks the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya. People put diyas and light all over their houses,” said Sonal Vyas.

People also make colourful patterns and designs using dry colour powder and various colourful flowers.

“I would always make designs using diyas on Diwali outside my house,” says Vyas.

People spend a lot of time cleaning their houses and Diwali and buy new traditional clothes to wear on the day.

Diyas are light lamps that use ghee instead of oil.

“Ghee is the purest form of milk given to us by our holy animal (the cow),” said Abhinav Purohit.

Many people make their own diyas rather than buying the wax diyas that are easily available in the market.

Some sweets and other Indian food is made on the day of Diwali.

“Diwali is all about sweets and food too,” says Purohit.

All the food and sweets are first put in front of the statue of god for the god to bless the food.

Diwali is part of the Hindu Legend of Ramayana, which is a story about the triumph of truth over evil.

Lord Ram rescued Seta, his wife, from the evil Ravana (king of demons) who kidnapped her after seeing her once in the woods.

The tales goes that Ram along with his brother Laxman assembled an army of wanars (moneys) and marched to Lanka (present day Sri Lanka) to rescue his wife.

The war marks the end of the Hindu calendar with Dussehra, another Hindu festival.

“There’s no such word as Diwali in Hindi. It is Deepavali, which roughly translates to diya (light) will illuminate your welcome,” says Purohit.

Indians all around the globe burst fire crackers to celebrate modern Diwali. This has gained a lot of backlash in India nowadays due to the environmental concerns.

“This is our culture and if (we) stop celebrating Diwali then my kids or grandkids would never know what Diwali is,” says Purohit. “That is why we still celebrate Diwali in Canada.”

Diwali is a social festival and the third day of the festival is just meant for people to meet their family and friends.

Over the years, Diwali has transformed from a religious festival to a cultural festival and people of every religions in India are seen celebrating the festival.