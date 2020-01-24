Pouches to help Australian animals

Loading ... Loading ...

By ALY LANCIONE

Staff Writer

When Britney Condotta saw the gut-wrenching photo of a kangaroo burned to death in one of Australia’s bushfires, she became restless.

“I started looking into flights; I was going to fly there.”

Condotta says she felt helpless being a million miles away in Niagara.

But with a three-year-old son at home, travelling across the world wasn’t an option for the 31-year-old freelance artist.

She began thinking of ways she could use her passion for art to help the wildlife in Australia.

After talking to a friend, she became aware of the Animal Rescue Collective Craft Guild, a Brisbane-based organization that supports animal rescues across Australia. The group was asking for several items including bat wraps, joey pouches and bird/rodent nests.

It was at this point Condotta realized what she had to do.

She began using her skills as an artist to make comforts for the animals affected by the scorching wildfires.

To spread the word, Condotta made a poster illustrating her initiative and posted it on Instagram.

Condotta says the response was alarming.

“I woke up one morning and I was bawling my eyes out because I had 37 shares of that poster and that was just who tagged me; there was more.”

Little Chief & Co., a socially responsible dog boutique in St. Catharines, offered their store as a place for people to drop off donations.

Some of the donated items included bat wraps and pouches for kangaroos, baby joeys, wombats and koalas.

Though donations were primarily handmade, some people donated first-aid kits or money for craft materials.

“I had a wonderful lady contact me for her cousin’s birthday. She sent me $50 cash to buy and use on as much materials for whoever can use it, to make whatever they can, for her cousin’s birthday instead of giving her a gift.”

This donation alone helped fund 15 to 20 nests.

“Maybe we’re not making a footprint, but we’re definitely making a raindrop in the snow. At the end of the day, if it’s a grain of sand, it’s something.”

Condotta was relieved to have found a volunteer to bring the donations directly to Australia.

“Once it’s there, it’s in the country. It can be distributed to WIRES (Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service Inc.) or to Victoria Wildlife Services or wherever it needs to go. That’s up to the hub to distribute it, but I know at least it’s in the country.”

The volunteer left with two suitcases filled with donations on Jan.18.

Condotta is not alone in her efforts; thousands more Canadians are stepping up to help Australia’s wildlife.

The Facebook group Canadian Animal Rescue Craft Guild, created as a tool for Canadians to organize their plans to help animals in need, is helping creative Canadians find local hubs to which they can donate.

The Niagara Rescue Animal Hub is collecting items for the Niagara region. St. Catharines resident Nicole Merckel is the group’s admin.

According to a post Merckel made in the group, the handmade donations were shipped from Toronto on Jan.20.

Merckel did not respond to a request for an interview.

Condotta says Canadians helping Australia is our duty. For her, being Canadian is all about being a good person.

“As Canadians, this is our project, we have to step up. Every world issue is a call to arms for Canadians.”