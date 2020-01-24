Canada grieves victims of Iran plane crash

Loading ... Loading ...

BY TAMEEM ZAQTAN

Staff Writer

As the world was busy celebrating New Years, U.S. President Donald Trump had other plans.

Three days into 2020, Trump authorized an airstrike that killed Iranian Major General and Leader of the Revolutionary Guards’ Al-Quds Force, Qasem Soleimani, in Baghdad’s International Airport.

The move was considered surprising by the international community, and an escalation in the confrontation between both countries. Many feared the escalation would lead to disaster. Less than a week after the assassination, a commercial jet was shot down by an Iranian missile killing 176 people, including 57 Canadians.

Iran retaliated on Jan. 8 by firing more than a dozen of missiles on Ayn Al-Asad airbase in the Iraqi province of Al-Anbar. The airbase has been used since the beginning of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003 and is known to house U.S. and coalition forces today. No U.S. casualties were reported.

That same day, a Ukrainian Airlines flight that had just taken off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport bound to Kiev with a final destination of Toronto was shot down by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard with two short range surface-to-air missiles.

The plane went down, taking the lives of all its 176 passengers and the flights crew, 57 of whom were Canadian citizens. It is the biggest loss of Canadian lives since the 1985 bombing of Air India Flight 182, which killed 268 Canadians over the Atlantic Ocean.

At first, the Iranian government denied any involvement related to the plane crash but later, under great international pressure, admitted they had taken the plane down by mistake.

Jounan Yalda, a Canadian living and studying in Niagara whose family comes from the Iraq/Iran region, expressed his anger toward the actions of the Iranian regime, despite its recent admission of being responsible for the downing of the Ukrainian flight. Iranian officials claim the plane was mistaken for a U.S. cruise missile they thought was en route to one of the Iranian missile facilities surrounding the area where the plane was shot down.

“It made me feel sick,” said Yalda. “I couldn’t sleep that night thinking about how the people on the plane must have felt.”

The news shocked Canadians across the country, who grieved the loss of their fellow Canadians. Vigils took place in several cities, including Edmonton and Toronto. Those attending the vigils wanted to show support to the families who had lost their loved ones as well as condemn Iran’s actions.

Organizers said 2,300 people attended one memorial service organized by the University of Alberta along with the local Iranian-Canadian community and the City of Edmonton. A number of the victims were students and academics returning to Edmonton.