To remember a legend: St. Catharines resident petitions for Peart memorial

By ALY LANCIONE

Staff Writer

An online petition is calling on the City of St. Catharines to honour Neil Peart, the drummer and lyricist of the iconic Canadian band Rush.

A St. Catharines resident and long-time Rush fan, Tony McLaughlin, created the petition following reports of Peart’s death. Peart was born in Hamilton and grew up in St. Catharines.

The petition is asking the city to create a plaque or statue to commemorate Peart at Lakeside Park — a place Peart lyricized into a song.

Lakeside Park was a single from Rush’s third album Caress of Steel.

McLaughlin says when visiting Lakeside Park he always wondered why there wasn’t a sign informing people of the park’s musical history.

“Whenever I go down to Lakeside Park and I’d look around, I’d go ‘man with the impact that Rush left locally here, how come there isn’t some sort of, even just a plaque, a mention that this is the Lakeside Park that Rush sang about, and Neil Peart wrote that song about growing up in Port Dalhousie.”

Peart grew up in Port Dalhousie and attended Gracefield School and later Lakeport Secondary School.

It was at Lakeport High School where Peart played in his first band, The Eternal Triangle.

McLaughlin says he created the petition to get people talking, which he certainly has.

The petition has garnered worldwide attention, collecting over 20,000 signatures.

“I think Rush is going to go down in history as one of the very top, influential bands of all time, so I think a commemoration is totally justified,” says Kevin Boese who grew up in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

The petition caught the attention of Mayor Walter Sendzik. McLaughlin says Sendzik reached out to inform him they would be putting forth a motion to have the pavilion at Lakeside Park named after Peart on Jan. 27.

Peart died at 67 on Jan.7 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

As far as a sculpture goes, McLaughlin says he and regional councillor Kelly Edgar are in the early stages of planning it out.

He says that whatever they decide to do, they want to ensure they have full support from Peart’s family and the other Rush members.

Once plans for the sculpture are well underway, McLaughlin says he would also like to have a musical tribute at the park.

“It’s going to be a long process, but it’s all going to come out really well in the end, something that we can all be proud of in the area and that’s my whole mission with this thing.”

During Peart’s years with Rush, the band released over 20 albums, 14 of which were certified platinum.

The band’s best-known album was Moving Pictures, which reached No.3 on the Billboard charts and has sold nearly 5 million copies since its release in 1981.

The band was also inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1994 and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.