2018 Shaw Festival season ending soon

By BRIENAH CASSAR

Staff Writer

Shaw Festival’s 2018 season is coming to an end but there’s much more to come in 2019.

The Shaw Festival was founded in 1962 in Niagara-on-the-Lake by a playwright and lawyer named Brian Doherty, who was inspired by Irish playwright Bernard Shaw.

The first season was held in the Court House auditorium and included eight performances of Don Juan in Hell and Candida written by Shaw.

Today, the Shaw Festival holds 10 or more productions annually in three theatres for audiences of more than 250,000.

The 2018 season ran from April 4 to Oct. 28 and included plays such as The Hound of Baskervilles by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and Henry V by William Shakespeare.

Although the main season is over, the holiday season isn’t.

Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol will be playing at the Royal George Theatre in Niagara-on-the-Lake from Nov. 14-Dec. 23.

The 2019 season will start on April 6 and will run until Dec. 22.

Next year’s season will include plays such as The Horse and His Boy by C.S. Lewis and Rope by Patrick Hamilton.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit shawfest.com.