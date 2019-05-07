2019 Niagara College Journalism Awards

 07 May 2019   Posted by Victoria Nicolaou

Niagara College’s Journalism grads said goodbye to their Simcoe newsroom for workplace internships across the province. An end-of-year gathering on March 20 celebrated their work and honoured their acheivements.

PHOTOS BY TARA WALTON

