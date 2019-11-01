A five-alarm firefighting career

By LINDSAY TWEEDLE

Mandi McLellan was made to be a firefighter and, thankfully, no one told her otherwise.

“I was raised by parents who never limited anything I did based on gender,” says McLellan, who was the first female firefighter in St. Catharines twelve years ago, and is now an acting captain.

It started when she was young. Her father worked in construction and would bring his second oldest daughter with him to the construction sites and show her how to use the tools. Years before she would have to get a license to drive the fire truck, McLellan’s dad was teaching her to drive a dump truck. Being a young woman in a man’s world was familiar for McLellan, even comfortable.

She entered firefighting as a second career, after working as a medic for the Canadian Armed Forces, and then a kinesiologist.

“I had in mind that I was going to go to university and get a great professional, white-collar job and that was the way it was,” she says, but realized early on that she couldn’t imagine working in an office environment for the next 30 years of her life, and she began to explore the idea of firefighting.

She was drawn to the teamwork inherent in the job because she had learned she thrived when working as part of a team, and she was someone who was drawn to chaotic situations.

“I remember as a kid watching a hockey game on TV, and a player would get injured and the trainer would run out, and I was like, I want to be that person,” says McLellan. “I know I’m not going to be able to fix everything, but I want to be given the opportunity to try. And that’s just kind of always been there. Fire just ticked every box for me.”

That passion hasn’t left. Sitting in a generic boardroom in a downtown St. Catharines fire hall, McLellan’s entire face lights up when she talks about what she still loves about this career 12 years in.

“I like helping people,” she says. “When I’m out on a call and those moments one on one with people, (saying) a word of support, (being) there with someone as they cry because their loved one just died… I feel like those little moments are what I’m there for.”

The unexpected nature of the job is a much better fit for McLellan than the predictability of an office environment. And she still wants to be the person running into people’s most stressful and scary moments.

“You walk in the door and you have no idea what your day’s going to look like, you have not a clue, and that’s awesome in my mind,” says McLellan. “You’re driving these trucks through the city, lights and sirens, going to this fire or car accident. And… you don’t have very much information coming into this emergency. I like going in and trying to make order out of that chaotic moment.”

It’s not all exciting work, though. Firefighters in St. Catharines work 24-hour shifts, and they miss a lot of holidays, birthdays and family events. It’s a physically demanding job, and it includes a higher risk of cancer and post-traumatic stress disorder. McLellan says it’s important for firefighters to intentionally find productive ways of coping with the stress of the job.

And while McLellan says working in a field that is dominated by men (there are currently only two female firefighters in St. Catharines) is a lot of fun, and she loves the men she works with, female firefighters do face specific challenges that men do not.

“One thing we’re way behind on is our fire halls are not built to have privacy for men and women,” says McLellan. There was only one bathroom when she started, which held a couple of stalls, a couple of urinals and a couple of showers. McLellan had to rely on a “washroom in use” sign for privacy, and oftentimes, people walked in anyway.

There is no separate women’s locker room, and all the beds are in one room. McLellan says it can still be challenging to get uniforms that fit properly, although she has seen progress in twelve years.

But change comes slowly, and that can be frustrating. McLellan notes it’s important for the city to invest in fire halls to address some of these needs so that everyone can be more comfortable.

It’s actually out in public where McLellan says she hears the most comments, and while she can often defuse a situation with humour and a pointed response, she is aware people are watching her more closely than her male counterparts.

“As a woman… I can’t just be good. I have to be great to be at least perceived as good,” McLellan says. “When I’m out in public, I’m very aware of appearing to struggle with anything. Because you’re just under that much more scrutiny.”

But McLellan says she can see it changing. New firefighters don’t find it odd to work with a woman, which wasn’t the case when she started. And McLellan is raising three boys who think it’s normal that Mom’s a firefighter, and she hopes more women will consider firefighting for a career.

“Every profession is better with a variety of people doing it. Firefighting is no exception,” she says.

It’s a job that McLellan still loves, a job she knows she was made for. And even though there are hard moments, it’s remarkably rewarding work that allows her to come alongside people in their most vulnerable moments.

“When you do CPR and the person survives, that’s the closest you get to a superhero moment,” says McLellan, pausing as she chokes up. “It’s those moments when somebody was not going to make it and something we did changed that… that is ultimately, that’s the pinnacle of what we do.”