A flicker in time that will haunt Ron MacLean

By LINDSAY TWEEDLE

Columnist

It’s a thumbs up that will haunt Ron MacLean.

At the end of Don Cherry’s now-infamous “you people” rant about Canadian immigrants not wearing poppies, MacLean gave a short nod and a thumbs up.

A thumbs up to “you people … you love our way of life, love our milk and honey. At least you could pay a couple of bucks for poppies or something like that.”

A thumbs up to the idea that immigrants aren’t grateful for the sacrifices made by Canadian veterans.

A thumbs up to the notion that immigrants didn’t participate in those wars and fight alongside Canadian citizens.

A thumbs up to the idea that there aren’t plenty of people not wearing poppies for all kinds of reasons, not the least of which is the things don’t stay on coats.

I watched the rant live, and it happened quickly. One second Cherry was bestowing gratitude on Canada’s veterans, and the next, I found myself listening to a racist diatribe about how immigrants aren’t grateful for veterans’ sacrifices. I have to admit, it took me a minute to process what he was saying.

So perhaps that’s what happened to MacLean.

Anyone who’s watched Cherry knows he speaks in rapid-fire sentence fragments; it can take some mental gymnastics to follow his reasoning. But MacLean’s been listening to Cherry for 30 years, and in the video, he sits silently, stoically even, listening to Cherry without so much of a whisper.

MacLean has never been afraid to challenge Cherry when he’s stepped out of line before. When he said women reporters didn’t belong in male’ locker rooms, MacLean pushed back. When Cherry said Indigenous kids should “go out and get your own fair shake in life and work for it,” MacLean pushed back.

He’s felt free to disagree with Cherry about hockey players wearing visors, and about whether there’s a need for fighting in hockey.

But this time, MacLean said nothing.

And, yes, he apologized for his silence the following day, telling Canadians he was sorry for not speaking out against the “hurtful and discriminatory” comments made by Cherry.

But is that enough?

The news has been all about Cherry, and for good reason. He was the one spouting racist accusations from a national platform.

But MacLean, sitting silently, nodding along, giving a thumbs up … he’s complicit.

And while many (unfortunately, maybe fewer than we think) Canadians won’t necessarily agree with Cherry’s comments, not enough of us would have felt compelled to step in.

We know who Don Cherry is. We’ve known for three decades. The decision to fire him is long overdue if we’re being honest; he’s had too long a leash to say whatever he wants for too many years.

But that’s not going to solve the more important problem, which is that too many people would have done just as MacLean did and sit silently while someone spoke offensive and bigoted words.

We can fire all the

Cherrys. We can issue all the statements about the importance of diversity. But if the most privileged among us won’t speak out when marginalized people are being maligned, none of that matters.

Cherry’s words were wrong.

But MacLean’s actions were more dangerous.