A guide to newly legal edibles

BY BRITTNEY CUTLER

Staff Writer

Edibles — many products in different shapes and forms — became legal in Canada and made it to store shelves last month.

Edibles are marijuana-infused products that will give you long-lasting effects from the THC. With edibles, effects of THC may last longer than with other methods, such as inhaling.

There are many forms of edibles, including chocolate, gummies, cotton candy, brownies, cookies, hard candy and other snack foods. They are also in beverages like hot chocolate and tea.

The side effects with edibles vary depending on the individual and how much is consumed. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, it is normal for first timers to feel paranoid and anxious. If people have a “bad high,” it is most likely because they have consumed too much for them to tolerate and they have too much THC in their system.

There are other side effects as well. Many people have logged giggle fits, feeling tingles in their body and relaxed, altered senses, such as seeing brighter colours or sensitivity to some sounds and hallucinations.

Some people may feel relaxed, whereas others may feel major anxiety and paranoid.

Jordana Whitmore, a 20-year-old restaurant server in Vancouver, said she feels the effects from edibles differently than other methods she has tried.

She said from smoking she would get panic attacks and anxiety, but from edibles she felt she had a “better high.”

“I used to feel very calm and relaxed when I had (edibles) and I felt that I slept really well, so I always took them before bed,” she said.

Since the legalization of marijuana in 2018, the cannabis industry has been researching and innovating.

Niagara College announced in November 2019 that they will be doing research and innovation with cannabis and trying to make edibles.

Niagara College’s Canadian Food and Wine Institute (CFWI) at the college said this research was a logical extension for their research and innovation programming. It will further contribute to the leading role Niagara College has in Canada with its Commercial Cannabis Production program in the School of Environmental and Horticultural studies.

The CFWI wrote its intention is to focus on product strength, which is Applied Research, and to work with other institutions in the cannabis fields to provide research, development and commercialization supports.

“There is a void of scientific information and knowledge surrounding cannabis edibles and this makes the road to product development a difficult and risky one for companies. One of our mandates is to help companies de-risk the research process,” the research team said in an email.

They also noted they are in the final stages for application approval. Once they are fully approved, they will immediately start their plans and begin the stages of servicing their industry partners.