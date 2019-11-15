A letter to Don Cherry from a poppy-wearing newcomer

Loading ... Loading ...

By TAMEEM ZAQTAN

Columnist

Dear Mr. Cherry, as someone who has been in Canada for a little more than a year now I believe I’ve earned the right to respond and speak up in instances like that concerning the latest of remarks you’ve made on-air aimed toward people like me.

Last week, you pointed your finger towars a group of Canadians and newcomers who will soon be part of this country. You argued what you said was the right thing to say and went on with it.

Well, Mr. Cherry, you don’t need to be a Canadian or be of a certain background to appreciate the values veterans had fought for and still fight for today.

Fascism put everyone at risk. Fascism wouldn’t have come to an end had the veterans not stepped in during the Second World War.

I and many others who came to Canada come here in search of a better life, a new beginning, and to seek the freedom that has put Canada on the map as a country for everyone, no matter what their background, skin color, beliefs and orientation. It’s a place where we can all live in peace.

It is true that words may have betrayed you. You may have said it better or used a different approach to channel your thoughts, but you didn’t. You have to be held responsible, just as many other public figures before you have. Maybe it was just time you said goodbye to Coach’s Corner. Perhaps that’s what makes Canada the great country it is today – it doesn’t tolerate such behaviour.

I wore my poppy to work, where I was approached by a co-worker, who jokingly said: “You’re not even Canadian, what are you wearing the poppy for?”

I’m wearing my poppy because I love the life I have here and I love the people, but most importantly, I love the values this country stands for. The rights I and many others in this country have are considered dreams to others in different countries, and for that, I’ll wear my poppy.

I’ll wear it proudly to say thank you for your service, thank you for the sacrifices you’ve made defending these values and thank you to those away from home still fighting and giving their all for those at home.

Canadian or not, I’ll wear my poppy to say, “Lest we forget.”