A letter to incoming college students

By BRITTNEY CUTLER

Editorial

Dear High School Class of 2019:

You’re almost there. You’re about to finish four years of high school. You have matured a lot since your freshman year and you’re ready to take on post-secondary. The “real world” is slowly creeping up behind you and we’re sure you have plenty of questions:

What do I do now? How am I going to pay for college or university? Where am I going to live? What school should I choose? What if I hate my program? Do I need a job? What career do I want to pursue? What am I doing with my life? What if I can’t do this at all?

We’re not going to lie to you; the questions won’t get any easier. That’s because adulting is hard. Yes, it’s hard to be a kid, hard to be a tween and hard be a teenager. But an adult? That’s a whole other kind of hard. So you need to prepare.

We’re here to provide you with some tips to help you cope with your new life as a post-secondary student who will likely have to juggle homework, jobs, relationships and independent living. Not to mention cooking and finances. It’s not an easy adjustment, so here are some helpful guidelines from someone who’s been there.

Are you going to the right school?

This isn’t high school. You get to choose where you go. Did you do your research? If not, there’s still time to change your mind. Check out college websites, make an appointment for a tour, ask a lot of questions and don’t forget to check social media to see what current students are saying and doing. You do not want to end up at a school you hate. You might think you could learn to live with it, but you’ll feel trapped. Do your research and talk through your options with a parent or guardian, adult to adult.

Did you choose the right program?

Again, it’s all about research. If you don’t choose wisely, it will not be a good experience for you. Take the time to go through course descriptions one by one. Do they interest you? Will they help you transition into a career you might enjoy? Book a discussion with the program coordinator or one of the instructors. Arm yourself with information and you will start getting excited about the possibilities. Make an informed decision. It’s the adult thing to do.

Join student clubs or organizations

Bubble soccer? Karaoke nights? Student government? There are so many bonuses to getting involved in your new school. You’ll make friends outside your program, you’ll know the school a lot better and you’ll realize that post-secondary isn’t as bad or scary as you thought it would be. Most clubs and organizations are run by the college’s student government. Check their social media sites, see what fun could be had, then join in. Clubs are for adults too.

Make your bed every morning

A task like this may seem small, but as U.S. Admiral William McRaven said to a class of 2014 graduates at the University of Texas, it’s the very best way to start each day. It has been proven that this simple task will give you a sense of accomplishment and motivate you to do other tasks, such as going for a morning jog, making yourself a nice breakfast or finishing that project you’ve been putting off for a couple of days. Also, there’s nothing better than having a rough day at school or work and coming home to a nicely made bed. It FEELS adult.

Do your laundry regularly

There is so much to do as an adult. It’s important to be organized. One chore you can always count on is laundry. You don’t know what clothes you’re going to need or when you’ll need them, so make laundry a priority. Set aside one evening every week to tackle this chore. Don’t deviate and you’ll always be ready to go.

Decorate your room

This is fun. You get to decorate it how you want. Make it personal with photos and posters, nice bedding, a desk to do your work and a comfy chair to chill in. The first month or two is always the hardest away from home; having a little place to call your own will help as you adult your way into the world.

Don’t listen to the stereotypes

Be aware that more people than you think tend to believe our generation is self-centered, lazy and obsessed with technology. Ignore that noise. Smash those stereotypes. Make a plan to work hard and prove them wrong. Show them you have the determination and smarts to be a positive force in the world. Show them they’ll be leaving the world in good hands.

Keep working hard graduates, the future is all yours… own it. Like an adult.