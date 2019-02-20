A Nobel-worthy cause

Loading ... Loading ...

By GUNCE AKPINAR

Columnist

The 2018 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Nadia Murad, a survivor of sexual violence at the hands of ISIS, and Denis Mukwege, a gynecologist working with survivors in the Congo, for their work during recent conflicts.

The awards show a recognition that it’s time to talk about the use of sexual violence as a weapon.

Even with changes in technology, the basic impact of war continues to be violent harm to individual persons and the destruction of infrastructure and basic human necessities.

According to Johan M.G. van der Dennen, a researcher at the University of Groningen, in the Netherlands, war is “a species in the genus of violence; more specifically it is collective, direct, manifest, personal, intentional, organized, institutionalized, instrumental, sanctioned, and sometimes ritualized and regulated, violence.”

Sexual violence towards women during wartime often has particular motivations, somewhat different to “peacetime” sexual violence.

According to the Dr. Denis Mukwege Foundation’s definition, “conflict-related sexual violence” includes enforced pregnancy, forced abortion, enforced sterilization, forced marriage, sexual slavery and rape. Further, it can be an aspect of other crimes, such as human trafficking.

Much of the research on sexual violence, especially wartime rape, focuses on male and female power relations. It’s a social control tool to keep all women under control by using a state of fear, according to Miranda Alison, researcher, writer and professor at the University of Warwick.

She says wartime sexual violence is “an unfortunate by-product of war,” often linked to conflict between ethnic or cultural groups.

This systematic wartime sexual violence targets women of specific groups (the “enemy” women) by men of “other” specific groups. This violence becomes a military objective, rather than an indiscriminate action, Alison says.

In other cases, men raping members of “their ‘own’ ethno-national group” is less frequent and more individual rather than systematic, she says.

“The available evidence suggests that rape of one’s ‘own’ women occurs when women are seen to be political traitors (refusing to go along with prevailing ethnic chauvinism, for example), social traitors (in romantic relationships with members of the ‘other’) or are victims of the spillover violence that occurs when a society becomes highly militarized,” adds Alison.

She says the reason why “enemy” women are raped is women are vitally important for “constructing and maintaining the ethno-national group.”

That’s because of women’s societal roles as reproducers of biological collectivity, boundaries of the collectivity and transmitters of its culture. Rape during wartime is undertaken to destroy and attack a group collectivity.

Alison refers to psychiatrist Ruth Seifert’s definition that: “The female body is ‘a symbolic representation of the body politic’ and rape of women is ‘the symbolic rape of the body of the community’.”

It’s a way to destroy or change an ethnicity and culture.

“That deconstruction of culture – and not necessarily the defeat of the enemy army – can be considered one of the primary goals of warfare, because only through its destruction – which involves the destruction of people – can a decision be forced,” says Seifert, in her War and Rape: Analytical Approaches report.

“The number of women raped in Bangladesh was estimated at 200,000. At that time an Indian writer already expressed his conviction that this was a premeditated crime. The rapes had been so systematic and widespread that only deliberate military tactics could have been behind them. He suspected that the purpose was to create a new race and to destroy the Bengali national identity,” Seifert adds.

Similarly, the attacking of civilians rather than soldiers to destroy a society’s structure, occurred in the Mozambique and Sri Lanka civil wars, the Balkan War, First World War, Second World War, Korean War, as well as the Vietnam War.

According to the Dr. Denis Mukwege Foundation, commanders also use sexual violence as a form of reward to motivate their soldiers.

This use of women in this way contravenes the articles of the Geneva Conventions, which state that: “Women shall be especially protected against any attack on their honour, in particular against rape, enforced prostitution, or any form of indecent assault.” This part prohibits sexual violence against women, but still it’s not considered by International Courts to be a “grave breach” or a weapon.

Grave breaches, the acts that are expressly forbidden by the Geneva Convention, are “wilful killing, torture or inhuman treatment, including biological experiments, wilfully causing great suffering or serious injury to body or health, and extensive destruction and appropriation of property, not justified by military necessity and carried out unlawfully and wantonly.”

The ideas raised by Seifert and others that sexual violence is used as a weapon is not yet recognized under the Geneva Convention.

Otherwise, “the Statutes of the ICTY, the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR), and the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court list rape as a crime against humanity,” according to International Lawyer Sherrie L. Russell-Brown.

Murad was kidnapped by ISIS during the Ezidi genocide and escaped to Germany. She is the founder of Nadia’s Initiative, which aims to reach out to women who share the same experiences. According to Forbes magazine, it’s an organization aimed at “helping women and children victimized by genocide, mass atrocities and human trafficking to heal and rebuild their lives and communities.”

Mukwege is a gynaecologist from Democratic Republic of Congo, who is dedicated to helping women who were raped during the Second Congo War. He’s the founder of the Dr. Denis Mukwege Foundation.

The awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to these individuals may serve to create an awareness of weaponized sexual violence and perhaps make this a “grave breach” in its own right.