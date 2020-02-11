A screen-free experiment

Loading ... Loading ...

As an introvert, I use my phone as an escape. Sometimes you go out alone in public and don’t want to socialize with anyone, so you browse on your phone. Whether it’s listening to music with your earbuds in, browsing on social media, texting a friend, watching YouTube, or maybe even something productive like responding to emails or making a phone call. Whatever the case may be, I cannot leave my house without my phone.

However, one day when I was browsing on Instagram, scrolling through the endless timeline, I got a notification on my phone that gives me my weekly screen time reports — how much time I spend on my phone. The result was not what I was expecting, nor did I like it. My phone calculated that I spend an average of six hours a day on my phone. The app most used is either my music app or Instagram. I stared at my screen and was gaping at the numbers. Six hours doesn’t seem like a long time, but I was shocked because it doesn’t seem like six hours goes by that quickly.

I checked my stats and the longest period I ever spent on my phone in a day was 11 hours.

That is half a day wasted staring at a small screen, scrolling through endless timelines and texting people without looking at their faces, watching videos without looking at the world around you.

Reflecting on my time spent with my phone, I decided to give myself a little challenge: going without my phone for 16 hours. What I didn’t know was how much of a challenge it would be.

I would do 24 hours, but I figured since I would be asleep for 8 hours, it wouldn’t really count. So, I started to calculate my time. I would wake up the next morning at 9:25 a.m. from my phone alarm and be sure to turn off my alarm as well as turn off my phone. Then, I would put my phone on my nightstand and leave it there until my time was up; which was 1:25 a.m.

Of course, I messaged the people who love me dearly saying I was doing an experiment and letting them know that I will not be contacting them for the next 16 hours. If they wanted to get in touch with me, they could meet me at school, or wait until the 16 hours were up.

You’re probably wondering what it was like for me to not have my phone on me for the whole day.

I have one word: excruciating.

I woke up the day of the challenge to my alarm and I turned it off. I unplugged my charger and was about to read the news on Twitter and in my personal email, but then I remembered I was doing a challenge. I sighed and reluctantly turned off my phone and put it on my dresser, immediately thinking this is not going to be good for me and I’m going to be an anxious mess the whole day I’m away from it.

I knew I would be okay without my phone; in fact, I was sort of excited to live without it for a little while. I could take in the real world and focus on my senses and my surroundings. The only real trouble was that not having my phone physically on me felt empty and I was afraid that my family and friends would freak out because they hadn’t heard from me all day, even though I had let them know I would be doing this challenge.

It was weird not listening to music on my way to the bus stop and not feeling my phone in my pocket. I was on the bus and even had a mini heart attack because I didn’t feel my phone. I was forced to look around because I couldn’t look down on my phone and switch a song or text people back. However, the first thing I noticed while on the bus was that everyone was on their phones. I don’t think I saw someone look up once. Those who were looking around had their ear buds in, so they were drowning in their music.

In class, I found myself reaching for my phone a couple of times before realizing that I didn’t have it. I usually go on my phone during class because it’s a distraction for me. But, for the most part, I didn’t mind it.

When I got home around 2:30 p.m., I immediately started doing chores and homework. Since I didn’t have my phone on me for the next 11 hours, I could spend my time being productive. I spent about four hours doing laundry, doing dishes, wiping countertops, vacuuming, making the bed and then I did some homework. The only thing I can really complain about is the fact that no music was playing while I was cleaning.

After doing that, I felt even more motivated to do a Pilates ab workout. So, I got dressed, laid out a yoga mat and did that for one hour. That was one hour spent doing a good thing for myself, instead of scrolling though a timeline.

I looked at my watch and the time read 7:36 p.m., so I decided to treat myself with a nice shower and a full-on spa treatment. I washed my hair and body, exfoliated with a nice-smelling body wash, shaved until my skin felt as smooth as butter, put in a hair treatment, some lotion, a face mask and moisturizer. I put on some nice clean PJs, crawled into my bed, which had fresh, clean sheets from washing them, and read a book for about 30 minutes.

After reading two chapters from my book, I looked at the time and it was 9:07 p.m. I did not know that I had done so much since I woke up. I still had four hours left of my challenge.

I went out to spend some time with my boyfriend. I live with him and love him dearly, but I surprisingly don’t spend as much time with him as I would like to. Since he is busy with his errands and I with mine, we both do lots of work. So, I decided to cook a nice meal for us and we both lay down on the couch and watched a movie. It felt nice to spend some time with my partner, only having one screen on, which was our entertainment for the night.

After the time was up, I went to the nightstand, finding my cold phone on its charger. I turned it on and immediately get notifications from my email, Snapchat, Instagram, some text messages and one missed phone call.

To sum up, I will admit that my phone is like my diary and if I lost it, I would cry and have an anxiety attack. However, throughout the day, I noticed that my productivity and motivation got a major boost. It took my mind off my phone and it kept me busy.

Regardless, I will need to use my phone in the future, for contacting family members, important emails, or just to listen to a few songs. However, this challenge taught me there are people and a world to look at instead of a screen. I should take the chance and look up from my phone and enjoy what’s around me.

Brittney Cutler