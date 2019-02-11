A Super Bowl for football purists

Loading ... Loading ...

By VICTORIA NICOLAOU

Columnist

There’s been a lot said about the Super Bowl already, and the overriding opinion is that the game was terrible. In a season where the sports world wondered if defense was dead, this Super Bowl was a call back to a different time. It was defensive football game, and unfortunately those games are not as enjoyable for the casual fan as high-flying offenses.

Casual fans don’t love punts, they love touchdowns. For that specific audience, I understand it wasn’t “entertaining.” But for those who enjoy the game of football – the strategy, the game-planning, the off-the-ball plays – it was a great game. Football purists loved the Super Bowl. They loved the defense, the schemes New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick used to shut down the Rams, the defensive plays made out of nowhere (Jason McCourty’s breakup of what should have been a Rams touchdown for example). And I fully agree. The ending wasn’t ideal, but it was fun to watch two defenses play at their best. At the end of the game, the Rams defense was worn out. By the time the Patriots were running out the clock, the Rams defense was too exhausted to stop the plays they knew were coming.

Julian Edelman played great – and I guess we’ll all just ignore his four-game PED-suspension from earlier this year – but Belichick and the Patriots defense were the true MVPs of the game. As ESPN analysts Louis Riddick said on Twitter, the fact that no defensive player received even one MPV vote shows the people voting should learn more about the defensive side of the ball. “The things that don’t show up on the stat sheet are the difference between winning/losing,” wrote Riddick.

To be clear, I was not rooting for the Patriots. And not because I hate Tom Brady and the Patriots. As a New York Giants fan, their two most exciting wins came at the Patriots expense. And I’m a fan of other teams that a New York Times columnist said “win too much” (another column for another time). I appreciate teams that compete year-in and year-out, especially in football when it is so difficult to sustain. My issue is with who the Patriots are, and what they stand for as an organization. But that doesn’t mean I don’t appreciate what they do, and what their coaching staff did in this game to win their sixth Super Bowl.

As much as I enjoyed the defensive part of the Super Bowl, at some point it was on Rams coach Sean McVay and his coaching staff to adjust to Belichick’s defense. McVay needed to find a way to protect Goff, change up the play-calling (it seemed like the Patriots defense knew what was coming) and switch up the game-plan to get the ball to the Rams tight-ends and running backs. McVay never upped the tempo (a Rams strength), they didn’t run one play to a non-wide receiver in the first half and did not utilize Goff’s strength – the play-action – nearly enough in the second (which had a 60 per cent success rate in the game). Belichick attacked the Rams strength, but McVay wasn’t able to adjust to attack the Patriots weaknesses.

In an interview with Ed Werder after the game, McVay knew he was outcoached. “I’m almost numb…They did a great job but it was mostly a result of me doing a poor job calling plays and not giving us a chance to win. I don’t know how you can ever get over this,” said McVay

And at only 33 years old, McVay has time to figure out what he could’ve done better. The game was there for the taking but McVay couldn’t figure out a way to get his offense into a winning position. It’ll be tough to watch the film, seeing the opportunities the Rams left on the field. As much as it was Belichick’s defense playing well, it was the lack of response from the Rams coaching staff, that sealed the win for the Patriots.

Jared Goff didn’t have a great game. Neither quarterback did. But for most of the game Goff had nowhere to go with the ball. He was constantly under pressure, and got no help from the players around him. Todd Gurley struggled (again), his receivers couldn’t get open and the offensive line couldn’t protect him. But after the game Goff shouldered all the blame. He knows he didn’t play well, and he’ll remember that performance for a long time. Even if Goff wins a championship down the road, it’s always the losses that stick with you. All he can do from here is acknowledge his mistakes, as McVay did, learn and grow the best he can.

And just so we’re clear Robert Kraft, Belichick and (apparently) all Patriots players: nobody wrote you off this season. Other than me, it seemed like everyone was picking the Patriots. Watching them stand on the stage after the win, going on about how “nobody believed in us” was a little too much to take. You won the game, let’s not tell lies in the meantime to make the win seem more impressive. You were literally the betting favourites. Tell me again who was writing the Patriots off?

One final thing as the NFL season wraps up. There has been a lot of the noise around the NFL and the Super Bowl particularly about the “black-balling” of Colin Kaepernick. The last few years it feels like by choosing to watch the game, you are choosing to support an organization blocking a player from playing because of a peaceful protest. The world we live in, with social media at the helm, has made decisions black or white.

But it shouldn’t be. We have to allow for grey to exist in the world as well. I fully support Kaepernick protesting – I agree completely with what he stands for and what he is fighting for – and for a long time it was hard for me to enjoy watching football. But I don’t think it has to be one or the other. I don’t agree with what the NFL stands for. I don’t agree with the way they handled the Kaepernick, Kareem Hunt or Reuben Foster situations. But the NFL isn’t just the owners or Roger Goodell. The NFL includes the players and coaches on the field, many of whom are individuals who do great things around the country and in their communities. If we don’t allow a little grey to exist in the world, we’re just as narrow-minded as the people running the NFL.