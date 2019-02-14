Loading ... Loading ...

By VICTORIA NICOLAOU

Columnist

Ain’t Too Proud, part of the 2018 Mirvish season in Toronto, is opening on Broadway at the Imperial Theatre later this month. The production – with most of the original cast – will begin previews Feb. 28, with opening night scheduled for March 21.

Is it possible to be on top of the world, and still feel beneath it?

That’s the question the character Paul Williams asks bandmate Otis Williams midway through the Toronto stop of Broadway-bound Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations.

Many dream of a life on the stage, with the belief this could give their life purpose and meaning. But the truth is our lives are much more similar than they are different. And that truth continues to be a surprise, no matter how many times we are confronted with it. That fame only exacerbates the inner pain we struggle to suppress.

The audience is faced with that struggle throughout Ain’t Too Proud, as the story is told of five unknown guys from Detroit, Michigan becoming, according to Billboard Magazine, the “greatest R&B group of all time.”

Ain’t Too Proud, with music and lyrics by the Temptations and book by Dominique Morisseau, opened in Toronto in early October as part of the 2018 Mirvish season. It offered a unique chance for the Toronto audience to see a try-out production before it moves to New York and opens at the Imperial Theatre in March 2019.

The story of Ain’t Too Proud sounds simple enough. It’s the history of how the Temptations met, their rise to success, as well as the conflicts within the group that threatened to put an end to all they had achieved.

If the format sounds familiar, it is most likely because the theatre world has been bombarded with jukebox musicals since the success of Broadway’s 1999 Mamma Mia and Jersey Boys in 2005. Jukebox musicals are known for telling the story of a person or a group, and the trials and tribulations of their journey to success.

The success of one show inevitably leads to a copy-cat league. Audiences continue to see attempts to recreate known success everywhere from television to sports teams.

Which makes sense. It’s extremely tempting especially in a situation like this – the music already exists, so all one has to do is write the book to go along with the popular, well-known hit music. It’s much harder, and requires many more years and money, to create something from scratch. We’re not all lucky enough to be blessed with the skills of Lin Manual Miranda.

Ain’t Too Proud didn’t have the hype around it often associated with Mirvish productions because it came to Toronto pre-Broadway. The audience can be forgiven for going into Ain’t Too Proud with low expectations. But with low expectations comes the opportunity for thrill and surprise. And that’s exactly what this production gave the audience.

The story is narrated by original Temptations member Otis Williams, played by the charming Derrick Baskin. Baskin gives the audience a glimpse into an unfamiliar world, staying cool and in-control while allowing the audience to experience the ups and downs of the Temptations.

Ain’t Too Proud took a unique approach to storytelling by allowing Baskin to talk directly to the audience – in character – and focusing on the band specifically. The story of the Temptations is told through snapshots of important moments in their history. And in slowing this story down, and focusing only on what was relevant, Ain’t Too Proud allowed those moments to sink in with the audience, while allowing them to truly enjoy the music.

A more traditional linear storytelling format was used in Beautiful and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. Those productions, while entertaining, tell a story from childhood to musical success and everything in between, trying to fit the impossible in a two-hour show.

That can lead to a choppier and rushed form of storytelling, never allowing the audience to become too invested in what’s happening on stage as we try to keep up with the narrative and anticipate the next hit song.

Baskin was surrounded by a cast full of equally terrific actors, including standouts James Harkness as the sensitive and warm Paul Williams, and Jawan M. Jackson as the kind and fun bass singer Melvin “Blue” Franklin.

Despite the short amount of time devoted to each character’s personal lives, you could feel the struggles and the love of performing that kept some members going, while being the demise of others.

The Temptations, as a group, went through numerous incarnations, allowing new actors to come on stage throughout the show. It was a fantastic experience for the audience. A feeling of disappointment was heard throughout the crowd as they realized that original member, Elbridge “Al” Bryant played by Jarvis B. Manning, Jr., was fired from the group very early in the show. His voice was outstanding, but to the audience’s delight, every actor who followed him was just as strong as the last, their voices incredible to witness.

Everything surrounding the main characters was well done. The chorus was snappy and precise. The stage was simple yet effective. It rotated to keep the story moving, allowing the story to move with ease through different years and time periods. The directing was smooth, as the actors moved on and off the stage.

The songs are always the through-line in jukebox musicals and every song was surprisingly familiar and fun, and spectacularly well-done.

The music was also incorporated seamlessly into the show, allowing the audience a backstage glimpse into where certain songs came from and the story behind how other songs were written. The best performances of the night included My Girl, Ain’t Too Proud to Beg, and the funny story around Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone.

A huge part of the history of the Temptations is the time-period they lived through, years of civil unrest in the U.S., including the Detroit Riots which hit close to home. As personal conflicts began to creep into group, stemming from egos and health issues, politics played an important role. The question many musicians ask today – from Taylor Swift to Kanye West – whether or not it is worth the backlash to wade into an unsteady political culture – is echoed in the past as the Temptations try to figure out whether it’s worth performing in an unwelcoming South, or to stay quiet to become more mainstream.

As the show reached its conclusion on stage – the Temptations still exist today, with Otis Williams at the helm – the audience looks back at a story full of joy and sadness, and lives full of music and friendship.

Broadway still has a few jukebox musicals playing at the moment, including Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and The Cher Show. Summer: The Donna Summer Musical and Head Over Heels, featuring music from 80’s girl band the Go Go’s both closed in January.

But as Broadway loses these shows, audiences should be running to the box office for their chance to see Ain’t Too Proud. It may seem like a traditional jukebox musical, but it will captivate and thrill audiences with its entertaining and poignant story and soundtrack.

Ain’t Too Proud is a wonderful, entertaining, heartbreaking story of five unknown guys who reached the pinnacle of the music world, but faced challenges so familiar to all of us.

As Paul asks Otis that eternal question – can you still feel unhappy when you have everything you want?

The audience is left wondering how, despite all the years that have passed, so much remains the same.

Because at the end of the day, we’re all just people starring in our own stories. Life, fame, money and health differ for everyone. But what remains the same for all of us is that we are all just people – Temptations or not – living our lives to the best of our ability. And having to accept the choices we make along the way.