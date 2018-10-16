Along with the highs, there are also the lows

By LINDSAY TARRINGTON

Canadians are buzzing with the legalization of marijuana approaching quickly on Oct. 17.

However, it’s important for citizens to remember that there are still cautions when it comes to the newly (almost) legal drug.

It has been stated by the government that the minimum age to purchase, use, possess or grow cannabis in Ontario will be 19. It is known that the use of marijuana can result in the impairment of attention, memory and learning – especially in adolescent minds.

“On average, adolescents who partake heavily wind up achieving less in life and are unhappier. And those are things a teenager might care about,” says Claudia Wallis, a science journalist who wrote an article explaining what marijuana does to teenage brains.

Canadian citizens, especially students, need to remember that marijuana isn’t all of a sudden good for you just because it’s legal. We know that alcohol and cigarettes are legal, but detrimental to health. And so we should treat cannabis the same way.

Another concern is drug-impaired driving. Although we will be able to use cannabis in a private residence, there will still be the danger of people wanting to drive while under the influence.

“It is illegal to drive drug-impaired and it’s just as dangerous as driving drunk,” states the Government of Ontario website.

“Cannabis, like many other drugs, slows your reaction time and increases your chances of being in a collision.”

In order to try and prevent people from drug-impaired driving, the government has set up a series of serious penalties that will be enforced by police officers. These penalties include: an immediate licence suspension, financial penalties, possible vehicle impoundment, criminal record and jail time.

With those cautionary things being said, the legalization of marijuana in Canada is expected to be beneficial in many ways; especially in Niagara.

Already labeled as the pot production capital, the region is preparing for large economic growth by becoming the leading location out of all of Canada for the cannabis production industry.

In addition to that, Niagara College is the first college in the country to offer a commercial cannabis program for students.

Although the legalization of marijuana will bring good things to Canada, including the Niagara Region, citizens need to remember that cannabis is still a drug, which means it can be harmful.

Just because cannabis will no longer be illegal, does not mean you have to consume it all at once – it’s not going away anytime soon.