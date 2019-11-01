Are some Halloween costumes disrespectful?

By SAMANTHA CORBETT

Staff Writer

This year when picking a Halloween costume, there is much more to consider.

The freedom of self-expression in Halloween means not only do people dress up as witches and monsters, but also as one another.

“It’s not just a costume. You are putting on someone’s culture into an article of clothing and disrespecting it,” says Mitchell Vieira, a Brock University student.

The annual holiday originated when people dressed in costume to ward off evil spirits, but it has turned into a day when people are mixing cultural sensitivity and creative free expression.

Each year it seems clear not to wear costumes that symbolize racial or ethnic culture, but each year you hear about offensive costumes.

During the recent election campaign, a photo of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau surfaced from 2001 where his face was painted black or brown.

“Darkening your face, regardless of the context of the circumstances is always unacceptable because of the racist history of blackface,” Trudeau said during a press conference in Winnipeg.

This year, Vice uploaded a video of six people of different cultures to determine if certain costumes are offensive.

Henu Josephine Tarrant, a participant looking at a Native American costume says, “a part of the reason that it’s hard for some non-Natives to see how this is problematic is because it’s a part of this warped history that their family and this country has created for them that this is a Native identity.”

Sara Hinojos, another participant analyzing the “Hey, Amigo costume” says: “The ripped jeans and no shoes are supposed to signify working class, it leads back to not seeing Mexicans as human beings or people with dignity, so of course let’s make fun of them.”

All participants agreed that if you are wearing a costume because you truly appreciate someone, you can support them in different ways rather than wearing their face or traditional cultural wear of which you don’t understand the meaning.

The participants decided costumes, such as the Black Panther, weren’t seen as offensive.

Nandi Howard, another participant explains, the costume is identifying a superhero that was created for everyone to enjoy, “as long as you’re not painting your face black, be a superhero.”

Hinojos’ concluded that when your culture is reduced to a costume it makes you feel small and misrepresented and white people have don’t see it that way.

“I get back then people didn’t know any better, but look at our history. We have been disrespecting culture our whole life. It’s time to learn from that and grow up,” says Vieria.