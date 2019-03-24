Arrow ending after eight seasons

Loading ... Loading ...

By VICTORIA NICOLAOU

Columnist

Last week Stephen Amell, star of the CW’s long running show Arrow, announced on Twitter that Oliver Queen and Team Arrow will end their run in a 10-episode eighth season.

Amell, who plays the title role of Oliver Queen and the Green Arrow, told fans that the desire for him and the show runners was to go out on their own terms. They wanted to finish the show that created an entire television landscape as strongly as it began.

Arrow has been my favourite show since the first episode. It reminded me of why I love television – the best can reach through the screen and impact lives. And Arrow has changed mine for the better. I’m heartbroken to see it end, but I also understand why they are choosing to say goodbye.

I’m not sure why I began watching Arrow seven years ago. I’ve never been a fan of comic books. Or superheroes. But watching the pilot I quickly realized this show wasn’t about meta humans, super strength or multiple earths. All of those elements slowly fused itself into Arrow eventually as a result of the spin-offs the show’s success created (not just on the CW but on other major networks). But at the heart of Arrow was a man who experienced unthinkable tragedy, fighting to survive.

In the opening moments of the pilot, we watched as Oliver’s father killed himself, in front of his son, to save his son. In the years following that heartbreaking moment, we’ve watched Oliver slowly come back to life. Instead of letting the horror he experienced take away his humanity, Oliver opened up and let people into his world. Instead of using a bow to diminish his light, Oliver used it to fight for a life he never thought he deserved. Instead of waiting for death, he began hoping for the future.

Arrow is far from perfect television. The Oliver and Felicity (or Olicity) break-up was unnecessary. Damian Dhark’s magic was a bit much. Ricardo Diaz as the villain was never believable. The writing of Laurel Lance’s character lacked consistency and logic.

But the writers never shied away from taking chances – good or bad. Instead of following “comic canon” and the wishes of comic fans, Arrow established its own world.

They recognized when something wasn’t working – specifically the relationship between Oliver and Laurel – and made a decision in Season 1 that altered the entire Arrow landscape. The introduction of Felicity Smoak, played by Emily Bett Rickards (originally hired as a day player), changed Arrow. Felicity became the female lead and Oliver’s love interest. She lightened the show, coming in like a breath of fresh air. Arrow still remained Arrow – dark and gritty – but it became something even better when Felicity, and ‘bodyguard’ John Diggle, were by Oliver’s side.Few shows can pivot out of a story that is not working and even fewer dare to do it. But Arrow recognized their faults, and found another way.

Arrow is an origin story. And because of that the writers never let the main characters get off easy. As hard as it was to watch – we all want to live in Barry Allen’s world where coffee shops name drinks after the heroes – that was never Arrow’s style. The characters faced real consequences in every decision; there was never an easy fix. The writers understood the journey Oliver had to go through to become the Green Arrow.

The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow and Black Lightning exist because of Arrow.

That’s why it’s called the Arrowverse. Maybe instead of diminishing the character of Oliver by claiming he isn’t a hero because he used to kill bad guys or because he doesn’t have super powers (side eye the Flash specifically), the show and their fans should be thanking him.

Arrow has always tried, as much as possible, to stay grounded in reality. They showed every week that people are not all one thing; we can change, hope and strive for something better no matter our circumstances.

Arrow’s world is not black and white because the real world is not black and white. Star City isn’t Central City. It is not bright and shiny, with every villain getting a cute nickname.

Oliver is a superhero because he turned himself into one. His abilities were forged in a fight for his life – not at birth or in a lightning strike. The bow and arrow are not his strength; they are his tools. His bravery, heart and intellect are what make him a superhero.

Felicity is a hero because of her strength, her spirit and her ability to outsmart anyone. Diggle fought in two wars and brought back with him the lessons (both good and bad) to help Oliver and help save Star City.

Oliver and Team Arrow are heroes because they fight for people who cannot defend themselves, in a city where an anti-vigilante law tried to diminish them.

They understand that every time they go out into the field, they may not come home alive.

Arrow is the only show on the CW’s superhero schedule I still watch. It raised my expectations that few shows can live up to. I can count on one hand the number of episodes I have missed watching live. I can’t imagine not having Arrow, Olicity and Team Arrow on my television screen every week.

I hope that Oliver Queen gets the ending he deserves. He is a reminder of what we are all striving to achieve. But no matter what, Arrow leaves behind a legacy that goes far beyond 171 episodes.

Arrow’s impact on the Arrowverse, and on its fans, has been immense and will continue to endure long after the Green Arrow hangs up his hood.