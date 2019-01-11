As rat infestation worsens in Niagara, municipalities offer incentives

Loading ... Loading ...

By RENATO PEDRESCHI

Staff Writer

While the Niagara region may not be as rat-infested as New York City or Chicago, the invasive species has found a foothold in Niagara.

In 2016, at least 10 of Niagara’s 12 municipalities reported an increase in calls about rat infestations.

In Niagara Falls, the municipal works department alone said it received 185 rat complaints in 2017, up from 135 in 2016. This does not include people who contacted the Region or pest control experts.

In Welland, Ward 4 Councillor Tony DiMarco said he didn’t receive calls about rats until the reconstruction of Margery Road in 2016, which he says sent rats “all over the neighbourhood.”

In St. Catharines, the number of long-standing brownfields and abandoned buildings is also causing the rat population to explode, most notably around the old GM plant on Ontario street. The site is currently being demolished by BayShore Group, which specializes in property rehabilitation and redevelopment. After pressure from the community, BayShore was forced to place bait and traps around the demolition site.

“We need to look at the regulatory framework for companies like BayShore and make sure there is an abatement plan in place before any demolition,” St. Catharines mayor Walter Sendzik told the Niagara Falls Review.

“It will allow us to be ready for the demolition of the Hotel Dieu hospital site or the Queenston Street site.”

St. Catharines eventually began to place rat traps around construction sites and in sewers. By early 2018, Niagara Falls and St. Catharines proposed and adopted rebate programs to help residents cover the cost of extermination. The programs offer a maximum of $200 per household toward baiting by licensed pest control experts. The programs do not include rat removal from inside a residence, nor do they cover the cost of store-bought rat poisons and traps.

St. Catharines city council will offer the rebate program again in 2019 and has set a budget of $50,000.

While some action has been taken in the region, most municipalities are waiting to see if the problem persists at the risk of letting the rats settle in and further explode in population.

Councils in Welland and Thorold are both looking at the Niagara Falls/St. Catharines rebate model while Thorold is also trying to encourage the regional government to find a comprehensive plan.

At a Thorold council meeting in February then-councillor Terry Ugulini, now the Mayor, led a motion that directed staff to work with other municipalities and the region to develop a comprehensive rat reduction strategy.

Currently, regional staff is preparing a report for the Public Health and Social Services Committee. They’ll likely be looking at the early results of the rebate programs in St. Catharines and Niagara Falls and its viability across the region.

The early results of the rebate solution are mixed at best. St. Catharines’ city staff say they are encouraged. Trisha Pavelko, bylaw co-ordinator for the city, says 40 to 50 residents have taken advantage of the rebate and although it has been the worst year for complaints, she is optimistic the program is working to some degree.

Niagara Falls, on the other hand, has seen a decrease in calls since the rebate program was introduced in February. According to Gerald Spencer, manager of municipal enforcement services for Niagara Falls, municipal works has received over a hundred calls about rats this year, but he believes that not only the rebate but the public awareness that comes with that has been effective. “We’ve asked people to clean up their yards and I think that’s really helped stop the spread (of rats),” says Spencer.