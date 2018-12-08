Asgardia: A new ‘nation’ in space

Loading ... Loading ...

By GUNCE AKPINAR

Staff Writer

A new developing state in space is creating a new understanding of being a “nation” and trying to make space accessible for everyone.

Igor Ashurbeyli, founder of the Aerospace International Research Center (AIRC), in Russia, the new chairman of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation’s (UNESCO) “science of space” committee and a billionaire businessman, announced the creation of a new nation, Asgardia, in 2016.

Four other people participated the creation of Asgardia. They are scientists David Alexander, director of Rice University’s Space Institute, Ram Jakhu, director of the Institute of Air and Space Law at McGill University, Joseph N. Pelton, director of Space and Advanced Communications Research Institute (SACRI) at George Washington University and cosmonaut Dumitru-Dorin Prunariu, who completed an eight-day space mission in May 1981.

Asgardia does not yet have any real geography or borders. Plans are to create a colony on the moon and send spacecraft into Earth’s orbit.

Asgardia’s founders started to accept digital citizenship applications after the announcement. Within 48 hours, it received more than 100,000 applications. There are more than 200,000 people who have now registered as “citizens.”

Scientists are now seeking national status for the nation of Asgardia at the United Nations.

It’s part of a bigger discussion on the definition of nation state, property rights and laws in space.

On Nov. 12, 2017, Asgardia’s first satellite, appropriately named Asgardia-1 — was sent into Earth’s orbit which carries digital citizens’ information, Asgardia’s flag, their symbol and anthem.

“Thinking how we describe being a nation state, we are a group of people who share similar values, similar goals and want to work together to achieve those things,” Ross Cheeseright, media specialist for Asgardia, said in a telephone interview.

“Of course, I have a stem of identification of what nation is slightly different from other people’s (identification), because we’re primarily existing in a sort of digital space in the moment, you know decentralized,” he adds.

Cheeseright recognizes that the idea of a space nation state is still unique. “Our goal, of course, is very different from, you know, for example an official nation,” he adds, “because we want to primarily have a nation based in space.”

According to its official website, Asgardia has three main goals: ensuring the peaceful use of space, protecting Earth from space threats and creating a demilitarized and free scientific base of knowledge in space.

One of its several stated core values is removing barriers that divide us, says Cheeseright.

“Space itself should be a peaceful place, especially conflicts don’t belong in space and we don’t want to see them transferred into space,” he said.

They want to ensure that everybody, as many people as possible, have access to space.

“We don’t believe that space should be controlled, right now, it’s being controlled by a few wealthy countries,” he said.

In Asgardia’s situation, it’s not possible to talk about a local culture.

“Eventually Asgardia is going to develop its own culture and ties on the moon,” says Cheeseright.

It doesn’t create a problem with the countries that don’t accept a secondary citizenship, because most of the countries don’t recognize Asgardia as a nation, not yet.

In the future, “a new type of citizenship can open up,” said Cheeseright,” he said.

“Potentially all countries can have an earthly citizenship because we don’t claim any ownership of their land.

“We don’t claim any sovereignty on their nation, and all we want is to be a nation of people in space.”

English just became the de facto language to communicate.

During the parliamentary meetings, everything is translated to eight different languages, and in the future, Asgardia plans to have 12 different official languages.

The name of Asgardia comes from the city Asgard, which is in the country of gods in Norse mythology.