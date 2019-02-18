Awesome, wow! Hamilton to hit Toronto

Loading ... Loading ...

By SARAH HOOKEY

Staff Writer

Look around, look around at how lucky we are to be alive right now because the smash hit Hamilton: An American Musical is finally on its way to Toronto.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s critically acclaimed 11 Tony Award-winning Broadway musical is set to make its Canadian premiere as part of the 2019/2020 Mirvish main subscription season, Mirvish Productions announced Wednesday.

It will play the Ed Mirvish Theatre from February to May 2020.

With a Mirvish main subscription, theatre-goers will be guaranteed seats to a total of six shows for one price paid up front or in equal installments over the span of six months.

Subscriptions for Mirvish Production’s 2019/2020 season start at $290 and cap at $790, depending on the location of the seats selected.

Discounts on local restaurants and select attractions in the area, as well as paying no service charge on additional tickets, flexible ticket exchange and $10 of Mirvish Money loaded onto a Mirvish Subscriber Card are the added perks of purchasing a subscription.

“We will have shows on five major Toronto stages in 2019/2020 for a total of more than 2,000 performances, catapulting Toronto into one of the busiest and most diverse theatre centres in the world,” said David Mirvish in a statement released Wednesday.

Aside from Hamilton, this upcoming season will feature the critically acclaimed Jerry Zaks’ Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly! which is currently starring stage and screen’s Betty Buckley in the titular role on its national tour and revolves around Dolly Levi, a strong-willed matchmaker and her seemingly impossible quest to find a match for a miserly billionaire.

The musical adaption of FOX’S 1997 animated classic, Anastasia with music and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, the duo behind hits like Ragtime and Once on This Island, will bring its national tour to Toronto, as well.

Set around the legend that the Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna Romanov, the youngest daughter of Russia’s Czar Nicholas, may actually be alive after her presumed execution along with her family during the Bolshevik revolution in 1917, Anastasia features the film’s classic numbers like Once Upon a December while also introducing brand new numbers.

Anastasia’s current tour stars Lila Coogan as the titular princess, Stephen Brower as Dmitry and Edward Staudenmayer as Vlad.

Hello, Dolly! will grace the stage of the Princess of Wales Theatre from March until April 2020, while Anastasia will begin its Journey to the Past at the Ed Mirvish Theatre starting in December 2019 until January 2020.

Also included in the season is The Band’s Visit, a musical adaption of the 2007 Israeli comedy-drama film of the same name which took home 10 Tony Awards last year, including Best Musical, Best Actor in a Musical, Best Actress in a Musical and even Best Original Score.

The Band’s Visit will land at the Ed Mirvish Theatre from September until October of 2019.

Girl From the North Country, a new musical set in Minnesota in the middle of the Great Depression and featuring a book by Irish playwright Conor McPherson along with the musical catalogue of Bob Dylan, will move from sold-out runs in London and New York City to Toronto in September 2019 until November.

Girl From the North Country was originally announced as a part of Mirvish’s current theatre season, however due to scheduling conflicts it was replaced with a production of The Last Ship, helmed by rock band The Police’s lead singer Sting.

Finally, completing the season will be Piaf/Dietrich, a true story about the intense friendship of the titular Edith Piaf and Marlene Dietrich and their respective careers in music and film.

Canadian actresses’ Louise Pitre, the Tony-nominated performer who starred as Donna Sheridan in the original Broadway company of Mamma Mia! and Jayne Lewis, known for her role in Syfy’s KillJoys will star as Piaf and Dietrich, respectively.

“The new season will see us not only bring some of the greatest titles to Toronto but also have us continue performing two established hits, Come From Away at the Elgin Theatre and Dear Evan Hansen at the Royal Alexandria Theatre,” Mirvish continued in the statement.

Exact dates for any of the shows have yet to be announced and are subject to change at any time.

At the moment, subscriptions are only available to the approximately 46,000 current subscribers who are looking to renew for the upcoming season.

Those who are not currently subscribed will gain access to the 2019/2020 subscription season after March 1 on a first come first serve basis according to a waitlist established on Mirvish Productions’ official website.

Returning for its 8th year is the Off-Mirvish subscription for the 2019/2020 season, which includes three shows for one price.

Prices range from $140 for rear mezzanine tickets for new subscribers to $185 for front orchestra for new subscribers, and can be paid either up front or over the course of six months in installments.

Student prices are also available.

Subscribers will be treated to three hit plays, the first of which being Us/Them, straight from the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2016.

The story is a gripping one by Belgian writer Carly Wij and revolves around the 2004 Belgian school siege that saw a Russian school taken over by Ingush and Chechen terrorists, thus trapping over 1,200 people as hostages for three days.

Over 700 of these were children, 186 of whom were tragically killed.

Us/Them will make its premiere in February to March of 2020.

In March of 2020, subscribers will have the chance to see Emma Donoghue’s critically acclaimed novel Room, which was adapted for the stage in 2017 after being made into an Oscar winning film in 2015 that starred Brie Larson and Jacob Tremblay.

Room brings to life the tale of a kidnapped woman known as ‘Ma’ and her five-year-old son Jack as they attempt to escape the shed where they have been kept against their will for years.

Room will run until April of 2020.

Rounding out the season, in association with the Off-Mirvish partner Studio 180 Theatre, is Paula Vogel’s Indecent.

Indecent tells the behind-the-scenes story of what happened when a group of artists staged a risky production of Sholem Asch’s God of Vengeance on Broadway in 1923.

The production, which was dubbed anti-Semitic and amoral for its decision to throw Torahs across the stage as well as feature Jewish characters in a brothel, also marked Broadway’s first onstagelesbian kiss.

Indecent will make its Canadian premiere from April to May of 2020.

Mirvish’s upcoming theatre season will also feature three shows outside of the subscription, including Opera Atelier’s version of Mozart’s Don Giovanni, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s new Broadway production of Cats and Cameron Mackintosh’s renewal of The Phantom of the Opera.

For more information on Mirvish subscriptions for and to join the waitlist, please visit mirvish.com/subscriptions.