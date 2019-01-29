Band Geek: It’s a coming of age story

Loading ... Loading ...

By RILEY RADOBENKO

Staff Writer

Perfecting a cover of Carry On Wayward Son, doing an in-depth review of Avengers Infinity War and role playing as Spinal Tap is the type of content Richie Castellano wanted to produce when he created the Band Geek Podcast.

And as the show has progressed into its fifth year, the main concept has remained the same: producing enjoyable and amusing content that combines a passion of music with guilty pleasures that other people may find geeky or dorky.

“It’s mostly centered on music,” said Castellano, who’s been a member of Blue Oyster Cult (BOC) since 2004. “But it’s probably going to be a little silly and we might be wearing Star Wars costumes while we’re doing it.”

“The podcast name, Band Geek, has morphed into meaning all kinds of things,” he continued. “I just found it to be an excellent descriptor for the kind of content I like to create.”

Coming from a family with a musical background, the show originated after Castellano lost his creative touch. Though he’s written and recorded his own albums throughout his career, the steady touring schedule with BOC and other commitments caused him to stop creating his own musical content.

The idea of Band Geek was the perfect solution for Castellano. It allowed him to combine his many passions and forced his hand into being creative. Though the process of creating an episode is prolonged, he wouldn’t want it any other way.

“I was going through a period of my life where I wasn’t doing anything creative and making Band Geek content forced me to be creative,” said the 38-year old. “It’s a huge amount of work, and it’s incredibly time consuming, but the satisfaction I get from the finished product is usually worth the effort.”

When Band Geek began, it started out as an audio-only podcast on the RiotCast Network with Castellano and a few of his friends discussing music and pop culture. That was until Rob Sprance, the founder of RiotCast, convinced him to add musical performances to his shows.

“That really helped set us apart from other podcasts,” said Castellano.

And as the years have progressed, Castellano shifted his focus to YouTube, and Band Geek has since become a full-blown show with livestreams, interviews, automated lights, multiple cameras and a multitrack home studio.

It allows Castellano to produce high-quality videos that are visually appealing with the musical aspect being the main priority.

“We do our very best to make sure the musical quality is up to par,” said the BOC guitarist and keyboardist. “If we have to do something over and over until everyone is happy, then that’s what we’ll do.”

This is especially true when they have guest performers on the show. Castellano acknowledged that he’s done other people’s shows where he wasn’t happy with the end result, so he’ll do whatever it takes to prevent that with Band Geek.

“I want everyone to leave my studio feeling like they just contributed to something that is going to be awesome,” said Castellano. “We’ll go the extra mile if it means the end result will benefit from it.”

Some of the guests that have appeared on Band Geek have been BOC front men Eric Bloom and Buck Dharma, Kansas keyboardist Tom Brislin, Utopia bass player Kasim Sulton, Trans-Siberian Orchestra guitarist Angus Clark and former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Bumblefoot, among many more.

One of the reasons the show draws in highly successful musical guests is because of the resident house band that is willing to play anything. Band Geek is not a solo project, and Castellano realizes how fortunate he is to have longtime, talented friends who are happy to contribute to the show week after week.

“I’m incredibly lucky,” he said.

On a recurring basis, two regular participants on the show are Andy Ascolese and Andy Graziano. Though Ascolese is a multi-instrumentalist, he’s typically used as the drummer and a vocalist during the group shows, whereas Graziano rotates with Castellano between guitar and bass while singing background vocals. Castellano notes they’ve been playing with each other for a long time, which is one of the reasons they work so well together.

“We have been playing in bands since we were 15,” said the Staton Island resident.

Joining them are keyboardist and vocalist Vin Innocente, and Castellano’s wife, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Ann Marie.

“I’ve known Vinny since he was a kid. His sister took lessons at the (Castellano family-owned music) store, and he would accompany her,” recalled Castellano during a recent livestream. “He knew like 1,000 chords and I’m standing there like ‘who is this kid that keeps showing up and knowing all these songs?’”

“Ann Marie is so incredibly talented,” he said. “Her ears are so on point that she fits right in with us.”

Rounding out the lineup is Castellano’s co-host, vocalist and percussionist Jarrett Pressman, and Ascolese’s wife, Brandi, who usually directs the episodes by overseeing the lights and cameras.

“We all work very well together,” said Castellano. “We know each other’s strengths and we try to play to that. Doing a show in this format really allows us to showcase that.”

“Our goal is to have fun and make the best videos we can.”

It’s easy to spot their chemistry, friendship, enjoyment and talent during the show, and their willingness to play any song that’s any genre from any timeframe are a couple reasons Band Geek has many dedicated followers, and their videos gain a lot of exposure, with many of their covers getting well-over 100,000 views.

These include their covers of Hotel California (922K), Heaven and Hell (533K), Valerie (116K), Close to the Edge (113K), How Deep is Your Love (215K), More Than Feeling (244K) and Don’t Stop Me Now (234K), among many others.

When asked if he’s had a favourite moment on the show, it was tough for Castellano to single one thing out, but their recent rendition of the Yes classic, Close to the Edge, is high up on his list.

“I’m very proud of our Close to the Edge cover,” he said. “It was something we dreamed about doing in high school.”

Two of the other things he really enjoys is the sillier content they produce, along with doing livestreams where they get to hang out with fans of the show from around the world.

“I love the sillier stuff we do,” said Castellano. “I’d say our Never Gonna Let You Go video where we count the modulations is a perfect encapsulation of what we do.”

“I also really enjoy our live streams,” he continued. “There’s something really special about hanging out with people around the world and having them shape the performance in real time.”

As the show continues to grow, Castellano notes that the recurring cast is getting busier with their own gigs and commitments. But that won’t stop him from continuing to create content for the show regardless of who is available.

“Scheduling five or six musicians to do anything is a difficult task,” he said. “Whether it’s a big group performance, a duo video with Andy and me, or a solo stream, I think the key is to keep creating things that I find fun or interesting.”

“I’m just happy when I’m making stuff.”

All episodes are available as an audio-podcast on the RiotCast Network’s website. Many musical performances from the earlier episodes are on the Band Geek Podcast YouTube channel. The current full-length videos of the entire show starting at episode 100 are on Castellano’s personal channel, Richie Castellano, where he also uploads gear videos, tutorials and other things.