Barbecued rats and tomatoes

By BRIENAH CASSAR

Staff Writer

In the 20 years I’ve been alive it was the first time I’d ever come face-to-face with a rat.

I was minding my own business, playing Fortnite when my sister asked what our cat, Chevy, was doing.

He was pacing frantically at our patio window, his eyes laser-focused on something outside. Something neither of us could see.

I stopped playing my game to look.

I was stunned to see what Chevy saw…a chubby brown rat on the steps of the patio.

I immediately became a stereotype: a hysterical screeching woman desperately looking for a place to run and hide.

My dad asked what was wrong. I stuttered. I stammered. “That’s a rat!”

He ran to the window, then immediately started looking for a way to kill and destroy.

My dad is quite the character.

So it’s not really surprising that he chose a can of diced tomatoes as his weapon.

My entire family was gathered around the patio window by this time.

There was a lot of panic. A lot of shouting.

By this time, the journalist in me kicked-in.

I realized I had the chance to get a photo of a rat for our journalism project.

I grabbed my phone and started getting shots, but my hands were shaking so much I almost dropped the phone.

Plus, my dad was pushing me out of the way screaming “Move. I’ve got the tomatoes!”

Then the rat disappeared. I sat at the back patio for nearly an hour waiting for the rat to return. My eyes frantically scanned the entire yard, back and forth.

Then, there it was, a furry little head with beady eyes poking out a hole in the side of the barbecue.

Back to hysterical stereotype. I stared at the rat for a good minute then remembered my camera and started snapping photos.

My dad came rushing by me with a broom in one hand and the can of tomatoes in the other.

But when he lifted the lid of the barbecue the rat ran away.

I haven’t seen it since but I’m pretty sure it will be back.

I wouldn’t mind going through this again, as long as I’m in the safety of my home and the rat is not.

Besides, the can of tomatoes is waiting on the floor of the kitchen, just in case.