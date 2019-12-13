Black Friday shopping madness

Loading ... Loading ...

By ARSH HUSAIN SADIQ

Staff Writer

People all around Canada were standing in lines or fighting over the latest Nike shoes on Nov. 29, for the American inspired retail holiday, the Black Friday sale.

This sale does not have a fixed date, rather it is conducted on the first Friday after thanksgiving in the U.S.

The shopping event started in Philadelphia where the term “Black Friday” was used by police officers to describe the chaotic shopping day that came after Thanksgiving.

These sales had a lot of shoplifting cases.

Black Friday started becoming mainstream in the 1980s but it has seen its popularity dip in recent years.

Twitter user EmileyTheRebel said, “Black Friday: cause only in America people trample others for sales exactly one day after being thankful for what they already have. #BlackFridaySale.”

Many brands start putting up deals two or three weeks before Black Friday and usually let them go even after Cyber Monday.

Adobe had $81.5 billion just in sales from Nov. 1 to Dec. 2 according to their statistics.

People use these sales to buy gifts for their loved ones or buy Christmas presents.

“I took my girlfriend to Victoria’s secret,” says Eshan Bhatia. “It was very crowded and there was chaos everywhere.”

The stores are often overflowing with people on the big sale day.

To avoid that much crowd and to increase their sales, the brands came up with Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday is the first Monday after Black Friday. As the name suggests, the sale is online, and a lot of brands and companies put a lot of online-only deals.

According to a survey from finder.com, Canadians are most likely to buy food/alcohol followed by clothes and shoes and then electronic gadgets.

The survey suggest that 43 per cent of Canadians will shop on Black Friday, while 34 per cent will shop on Boxing Day.

Age has a direct correlation to the sales. The younger they are, the more they spent. Gen. Z and Baby Boomers spent a reported $2,000 and $710 per person on the sale.

The biggest retailers on Black Friday in Canada are Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon.