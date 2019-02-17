Black History Month offers events in Niagara region

Loading ... Loading ...

By LISA KELLEY

February is Black History Month.

Black slaves fought oppression from the beginning of enslavement but the story of the Underground Railroad is about the many routes that paved the way to freedom for many of these freedom seekers in the mid-1800s.

“It has never been an actual railroad – it was a network of people working together to help the freedom seekers get to Canada,” said Caitlin Blue, a Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center employee.

The routes were kept secret as if they were “underground.”

As railroad technology exploded in America, Abolitionists used the railroad terms as symbols to help runaway slaves reach a northern-free state or Canada.

“Ticket agents” were Abolitionists who travelled for a living, such as a doctor or preacher. They would look for freedom seekers, make travel arrangements and put them in contact with a “conductor.”

The courageous Harriet Tubman was a runaway slave from Maryland who followed the North Star to Pennsylvania, a northern state that provided freedom to runaway slaves.

Tubman became known for her heroics as a “conductor.” She guided the passengers from one “station” to the next and at times would travel with the escaping slaves to their freedom destination.

With the help of the Underground Railway, “conductor” Tubman went back into the dreaded South 13 more times to free her family, friends and the unknown “cargo or passengers” as runaways were called. She was in contact with approximately 80 “passengers” whom she directed to “railway stations” or safe houses along her route.

“I was the conductor of the Underground Railroad for eight years, and I can say what most conductors can’t say: I never ran my train off the track and I never lost a passenger,” said Tubman.

Tubman also joined the Union army in 1861 which enabled her to find new ways to fight slavery. She used her knowledge of herbal medicine to nurse the sick and wounded soldiers and slaves back to health. She worked along the side of Colonel James Montgomery as a spy, which allowed her to scout out the slaves, who would fight on the side of Union army for their freedom.

Tubman was “The Moses of her people,” said Sarah Bradford in her biography.

The Civil War ended in 1865. Slavery was abolished by constitutional amendment that same year.

Striving to live a free life was something that Tubman believed was worth fighting for. She strived to make a better life for herself, her descendants and her fellow citizens, which has carried on in today’s Canadian society.

Memory of freedom seekers

1.Important pieces of Black History at the St. Catharines Museum at Lock 3

•Archives documenting early Black citizens of St. Catharines

•Exhibit galleries

•The award-winning exhibit “Follow the North Star”

With guided tours on Saturday, February 10 and 24 at 2:00 p.m. and Thursday, February 22 at 10 a.m.

1932 Welland Canals Parkway

St. Catharines, Ontario

Telephone:905-8880 or 1-800 305-5134

2.Learn more at Niagara Falls History Museum about Black History

•Film showing, Middle of No Where about the life of a black woman freedom seeker

•Attend the History Museum on Thursday, Feb. 22

5810 Ferry Street

Niagara Falls

3.Brock University is hosting guest lectures, panel discussions and film screening and art exhibits all free and open to the public

•Black History Month Town Hall

•Wednesday, Feb. 27

Brock University, Welch Hall, Room 209

1812 Sir Isaac Brock Way

4.Movie of a Black Canadian Woman, Wilma Morrison

•Wilma will answer question after the film on Saturday, Feb. 17 from 2-4 p.m.

St. Catharines Public Library

54 Church St.

905-688-6103

5.View the British Methodist Church. The Church was built in 1836 and is located at 5674 Peer St., Niagara Falls. It has been deemed a National Historical Site