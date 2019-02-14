Boston: The city that wins championships

Loading ... Loading ...

By RILEY RADOBENKO

Championship. Parade. Repeat. Boston.

There is no other way to describe it. All they do is win.

Between the four major professional sports teams in the Boston area – the Patriots, the Red Sox, the Bruins and the Celtics – is a combined 12 championships within the last 18 years.

That is outrageously good.

Leading the pack is the New England Patriots. Once the new millennium hit, they brought the first title to the Boston area in 2002. Almost 18 years later, they’ve just achieved their sixth title after their Super Bowl LIII win. On top of that, the Red Sox have won four World Series titles in 15 years, while the Celtics and Bruins each have one title, respectively.

If you’re a 20-year-old fan of all four major Boston sports teams, you have now seen 12 championships in your lifetime. I hope you appreciate it kids.

Does Bill Belichick even appreciate it anymore? After his Super Bowl LIII win, his voice during his postgame interview had no emotion.

At every Boston championship parade, there is one person, Patrick McGilicuddy, who carries around a sign that says his age, and how many championship parades he’s been to. This year his sign said “17 years old, 12 parades” with six patriots logos, four Red Sox logos and one Celtics and Bruins logos.

Imagine this. If a Boston professional sports team wins two championships a year, this guy’s sign will say “22 years old, 22 parades” in five years’ time. That is ridiculous. Now the chances of their sports teams winning two championships a year is very slim, but you can almost pencil in the Patriots to win the Super Bowl every year, and then you have three very good sports teams that never seem to go away and always contend for a championship.

The ridiculous part about the entire situation is that their sports teams could’ve won at least five more championships. Throughout the 18-year stretch, the Patriots lost three Super Bowls, the Bruins lost in the Stanley Cup Finals and the Celtics lost in the 2010 NBA finals.

That’s not even factoring in the 11 combined times that each of these teams lost in the conference final round of their respective sports.

If you haven’t figured out from the previous editions of the Niagara News, I’m a die-hard Red Sox fan, so I have a soft-spot for the city of Boston. When I went to the city back in 2010, I fell in love with the city and the people.

As a Sabres and Bills fan, I’m supposed to hate the Patriots and not really like the Bruins either. Therefore, I actually don’t hate either of these teams as much as it pains me to admit it.

As a Bills and Sabres fan, I’ve waited a ridiculous number of years for one of these teams to win a championship.

Yet in Boston, they celebrate a title parade every year.

I try to live my life with no regrets. But the biggest regret of my life is not picking all Boston sports teams when choosing my favourite teams. This city literally never loses.

Enjoy it Boston. Keep winning.