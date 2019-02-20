Bundy not ‘stereotypical’ killer

Loading ... Loading ...

By LINDSAY TARRINGTON

Columnist

Ted Bundy, also known as America’s most notorious serial killer, has been making a comeback in the media lately.

This all started when Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes debuted on Netflix at the beginning of the year.

People all over the world were reminded of the horrendous things Bundy did in the 70s. So, naturally, there were lots of discussions in wake of the documentary series release.

However, conversations increased when the trailer for Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile was released. A movie-to-come based on Bundy’s life from his girlfriend’s perspective.

In the trailer, it’s evident that Bundy is a very attractive, capturing guy. A guy who’s portrayed to be in a loving relationship with his girlfriend, and even has a loving and playful relationship with her daughter.

And who plays the serial killer? Zac Efron, of course. Who better to play an attractive, capturing killer, than an even more attractive, capturing actor?

With an endless amount of headlines floating around about the new movie, there seems to be a common theme: people don’t think this serial killer should be romanticized.

If you find yourself falling for the dreamy actor on the big screen – despite the fact that you know he’s portraying someone who murdered and assaulted over 30 women – you’re not alone.

Bundy was known as a very charismatic guy. Almost everyone who knew him described him this way. He had a girlfriend at the time he was arrested and had been in many relationships prior.

Even during his trial days, Bundy had admirers. He received love letters from many different women all the way up until his final days on death row.

Shocking and creepy? I agree. When these women were asked why they did such a thing, they either didn’t know how to explain why they were so in awe of him, or they said they just couldn’t believe that someone as “handsome” as Bundy could do such horrible things.

He had everyone fooled. His personality allowed him to charm absolutely everyone around him into thinking he was anything but a murderer.

This is why it’s okay for him to be romanticized in the movie.

Ted Bundy wasn’t only a serial killer, but a kidnapper, a rapist, a burglar and a necrophile – that’s right, he was attracted to and had sex with some of the dead bodies of the girls he murdered.

Bundy was all of those absolutely horrifying things, but he was still seen as an attractive, charismatic guy to those around him.

If anything, I’m glad the movie is portraying him in somewhat of a romantic way because it should act as an eye-opener to people. Just because someone’s good looking or charming, doesn’t mean they do no wrong.

Think of how many times you’ve heard someone, maybe even a friend or family member, say something like, “Wow, he (or she) really doesn’t look like a serial killer!”

The world is filled with horrifying people just like Bundy, maybe even worse, and they definitely don’t all look like stereotypical murderers.

There will always be people out there just like those women who sent love letters to Bundy on death row, and they’re the ones that need to realize that looks have nothing to do with what’s on the inside.

Romanticizing Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile is a great way to show the world that dangerous people come in all forms, and I think it needs to be done this way.

Dangerous people should be portrayed the exact same way they were in real life.