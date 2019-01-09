Bush Sr. wasn’t as good a president as people say

Loading ... Loading ...

By BRIENAH CASSAR

Editorial

While many mourned former president, George H.W. Bush as he was laid to rest on Wednesday, they praised him for all the good he’s done for America, but they seemed to forget all the bad he’s done as well.

Bush was one of the most qualified candidates to assume America’s highest office. He had built an impressive political career that included experience in domestic politics and foreign affairs, and he served as vice-president. He lasted for four years in office but failed to convince America to re-elect him.

During his time as president he made his mark, especially in foreign policy, though they are often overlooked since he only served for one term.

Bush was a decorated U.S. Navy pilot, war hero, the patriarch of a political dynasty, a congressman, director of the CIA, the ultimate diplomat, and he always put “America first.”

Everybody praised him on the day of his funeral; that’s what eulogies are for.

But we can’t simply ignore the complete man.

From racist ad campaigns and warmongering, to crack cocaine photo ops in the Oval Office, there are clearly a few things that people wish to exclude from the former president’s life story.

One of them being the “Willie Horton ad.”

The “Willie Horton ad” from 1988 was a presidential TV campaign created by Bush’s supporters with means to attack his Democratic opponent Michael Dukakis for being too soft on crime.

Dukakis, the then-governor of Massachusetts, supported the state’s “weekend pass” program which allowed imprisoned individuals, including ones not eligible for parole, to leave prison for a day or so.

But the ad was more than just an attack on the Democrats.

The campaign featured convicted murderer William “Willie” Horton, who was able to escape because of the “weekend pass” program and went on to rape a woman and stab her fiancé in a 1987 home invasion.

The ad was condemned for linking blackness with depravity and it was intended to make white people vote for tough-on-crime Bush.

During his first year in office, Bush sent troops to Panama to overthrow military dictator Manuel Noriega who was accused of supressing his country’s democracy and for charges of drug trafficking.

Some say the invasion of Panama set the stage for future U.S wars, which is definitely not one of his better accomplishments.

Bush also committed war crimes, dropping bombs on Iraq and destroying some of their essential infrastructure like electricity-generating facilities and food-processing plants, just to gain “leverage.”

On top of all the bad, it gets worse. Bush escalated the racist war on drugs with a 1989 televised address to America from the Oval Office. He held up a bag of crack cocaine which he said was “seized” a few days prior.

But a Washington Post investigation revealed that federal agents had done an undercover crack buy in the park. Bush used the bought drug as a prop to call for a $1.5 billion increase in spending on the drug war.

Then we have the AIDS epidemic when Bush ignored the problem until more than a year after taking office. He promised to outlaw discrimination but never promised to help fund the fight against AIDS.

Whether Bush is the good or bad president people say he is, he will be remembered for many things.