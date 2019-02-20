Buying authentic Japanese wheels using Croooober

Loading ... Loading ...

By THOMAS HUNDAL

Columnist

Different wheels are one of the first modifications many car enthusiasts want to do when they buy a car.

New wheels can enhance the look of a car and potentially reduce un-sprung weight.

The trouble for many people is that authentic original wheels are often out of budget and cheap replica wheels may not have the same structural integrity or safety certifications as authentic wheels from higher-tier brands.

Fortunately, there is a solution that’s often overlooked by many car enthusiasts.

Japan has this chain of stores called UpGarage that are sort of like an EB Games for aftermarket car parts.

People can sell their used parts to UpGarage and then those parts are cleaned up, graded and offered for sale.

New parts are also offered at UpGarage, albeit in a relatively limited selection.

Croooober is UpGarage’s global web store, where car enthusiasts from around the world can buy authentic Japanese aftermarket car parts and have them shipped to their door.

Wheels on Croooober have detailed descriptions including diameter and width, bolt pattern, offset and several categories of condition. Croooober inspects all wheels for scratches, curb rash, corrosion, imbalance, cracks, bends and peeling paint and lists condition in those seven categories on each online listing.

Croooober offers consumers several options for shipping, including courier air freight via DHL, Fedex and EMS, standard postal freight via Japan Post or boat freight.

Wheels shipped using courier air freight are quoted as typically arriving in seven to 10 business days while standard postal freight is expected to take two to four weeks and boat freight is expected to take one to three months.

Each wheel is cleaned prior to shipping and most are shipped without tires. If a wheel is listed as coming with tires there is an option to remove the tires for a small additional fee.

As for packaging, wheels come in boxes of two, each wheel wrapped in bubble wrap and protected from each other with cardboard discs.

Once customers take delivery of their wheels, it’s just a matter of having tires mounted and balanced and having the wheels put on the car.

Croooober takes the guess work out of buying used genuine Japanese aftermarket wheels and offers a safer, yet still affordable, alternative to replica wheels.