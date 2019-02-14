Call of Cthulhu brings a haunting experience

Loading ... Loading ...

By DEVYN STEWART

Columnist

The Call of Cthulhu certainly gave the game community an eldritch gem when Oct. 30 came around.

The game has all the hallmarks of horror legendary when it comes to the industry and certainly would give the writer of the original story H. P. Lovecraft, who inspired the game, chills down his spine.

The game opens with the player character awaking in an underground cavern and quickly descends into a weird plot.

As the player progresses they are greeted by carcasses, dimly lit areas and cultists of some sort, but just as things get heated the character awakens.

From here every decision matters and will determine what ending you will have available to you.

Enter Edward Pierce, the game’s protagonist, waking up on the couch of his detective office. Pierce is a private eye who is down on his luck, but that soon changes after a brief introduction and a phone call.

Suddenly a man knocks on the door and you are eventually contracted into solving the supposed murder of Sarah Hawkins, a famous but disturbed painter from Darkwater Island, and are presented with a strange painting and some evidence.

Pierce eventually goes to the island, but things get weird fast. The locals are all talking about some big catch they had. Everyone is fairly tight-lipped, and soon you get in trouble with the leader of the island’s underworld, Kat.

As you advance through the chapters, various references are made – the volumes of the Dunwich Horror, the Necronomicon, Pickman’s Model, and many more. The whole story is in and out of creepy locales like Hawkin’s abandoned mansion, an insane asylum, a suspicious art gallery, a warehouse that is infiltrated with cultists, the murky depths of the caverns you saw at the beginning of the game, and even horrifying dream-worlds.

The game is a light role-playing game that is chapter based and a semi-open world, meaning you can explore the level you’re in with total freedom only hindered by your own imagination and your character’s skill.

Different dialogue options make the characters of the island either more friendly or hostile. Certain actions can make others dislike you. Depending on your choices, some characters can even die, but most importantly your decisions determine if you give into the madness.

Will you stop the ritual or will you be the key that releases the Great Old One, Cthulhu? Only you can decide your fate on an island so filled to the brim with eldritch horror. This game would have made author Lovecraft proud.