Cameras on school buses to capture illegal passing

By BRITNEY

BAKER-PITTENDRIGH

Staff Writer

You could obtain six demerit points and more for passing a school bus, and now they have cameras for proof.

“In this day and age, you’d think it was common sense to stop,” says Niagara Falls resident Jennifer Beebe.

“Our children’s safety is being put at risk every time an impatient driver blows past a bus with lights flashing.”

Just a month ago, Niagara Student Transportation Services started installing cameras on school buses transporting students within the Niagara Region.

One driver has already been given notice after being caught by the camera system on a bus after the driver decided to pass while the bus was stopped to let students off.

The fine for an identified driver that passes a bus is $400, plus a surcharge of $90 and six demerit points.

The set fine for the owner of the vehicle when the driver is not identified is the same fine of $490 without the demerit points.

Beebe supports the decision for cameras on buses, believing it to be a big step in the right direction towards keeping children safe.

Lori Ziraldo of Niagara Student Transportation Services says the organization has received “overwhelmingly positive feedback” and “bus drivers felt empowered to take care of the safety matters at the bus stop with cars passing by.”

“Student Transportation plans to have a total of 100 cameras on buses by Christmas time,” says Ziraldo. It can take up to four hours for a single bus to have a camera installed so they can only do one at a time on days that the bus can be taken off route, she adds.