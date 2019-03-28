Canada finds its heart in Come From Away

Loading ... Loading ...

By SARAH HOOKEY

Columnist

September 11, 2001.

It’s a date that the world will never forget.

People all over the globe shocked to their very core at the tragedy unfolding in New York City, Pennsylvania and even at the Pentagon and the countless lives lost as a result.

In Gander, Nfld., a small frozen town on a rock in the North Atlantic, life was continuing much like it always did, despite the day’s events.

The school bus drivers were picketing, the locals carrying on with their daily activities.

Life was seemingly unaffected by what was occurring in New York City, approximately 1,103.57 miles away.

That is, until, the “plane people” arrived.

Thirty-eight planes – nearly 7,000 people – were re-directed to Gander with no way to leave or to contact their families.

Frightened, desperate and some even millions of miles away from their homes, they were greeted by the locals of Gander with open arms, open doors and most importantly, open hearts.

This is that story. This is Come From Away, a Canadian musical celebrating life, love, and what it means to be different from someone in a thousand ways, yet connected and united in our humanity.

It first workshopped at Sheridan College in 2012, later moving to a sold-out engagement in Toronto before securing Broadway’s Gerald Schoenfield Theatre for a successful run since February 2017.

Now, after an engagement in Winnipeg, Toronto has seen its triumphant return, once again featuring Canadian cast members and crew and performing to sold-out audiences.

First playing at Mirvish Production’s Royal Alexandria Theatre, Come From Away extended its run since it began earlier this year and moved to Toronto’s Elgin Theatre in February 2019, until April 2019.

The show features a diverse cast of only 12 people, each playing multiple characters ranging from Newfoundlanders to both crew and passengers from the planes.

Not once do any of these performers stumble in their transitions, instead moving fluidly from one character to another, continuing to tell the story from all sides.Nothing is fake with these performances or cheapened by the pacing.

Instead, everything is remarkable. It isn’t difficult to see the genuine enjoyment on these performers’ faces as they move throughout the motions of the show.

It’s a production that, for all intents and purposes, shouldn’t work, but it does.

Come From Away is different than other shows and it’s these differences, all bundled together, that make it a success.

Song-writing team, and married couple, Irene Sankoff and David Hein, seemingly did the impossible by compacting what easily could have been two hours’ worth of material, into roughly 100 minutes without sacrificing any of the beauty. Come From Away moves quickly and succinctly through its plot, giving no time for reflection or even applause in between songs.

Instead of allowing viewers to praise performers as soon as the song finishes, their admiration and affection accumulates until the very end, leading to standing ovations, shed tears, and smiles as blinding as the stage lights.

Another impressive detail is that the show has no main antagonist.

It directs the audience’s focus not onto characters to hate, but characters to love.

Ali Momen plays several of these characters that audiences no doubt love, and is even especially talented as a performer in regard to the transitions between characters.

He owns every character he brings to life as though they were crafted solely for himself.

Where one minute he is the exuberant Kevin J., full of snarky come-backs, a general distaste for his current surroundings, and a deeper longing to be back in his home of New York City, grieving with his family for all that has transpired, in the blink of an eye he instead embodies the role of Ali, a Muslim chef stranded in Gander with everyone else, yet divided from them by only the color of his skin.

Judged, mistreated, racially stereotyped and even downright harassed, Momen’s Ali never wavers in his faith, nor his kindness.

Multiple times throughout the course of the show, Ali offers to assist with the food preparations for the other plane passengers, yet is repeatedly warned to stay away from the kitchens, a move that is presented out of fear due to his religion rather than a reluctance to impose upon the passengers for help.

Finally, the Gander volunteers learn of Ali’s career as a successful chef and restaurant owner and invite him back into the kitchens.

Momen plays this moment with his head held high, not angered over his previous treatment, but just as willing to be of service.

If the audience wasn’t convinced of Momen’s gift as a performer before this moment, there is no doubt they were after.

Saccha Dennis, the performer behind the character of Hannah, among other unnamed roles, similarly delivers a performance that is nothing short of captivating.

From the very first moment her character is introduced as a passenger on one of the diverted planes, audience members can feel her emotions as she sorts through them, one by one.

Her confusion, her fear upon arriving in Gander which soon gives way to shock once she learns what really transpired across the United States, and then horror when she remembers that her son is a firefighter in New York City.

Each one of these emotions layers over the last, building and building until the viewer is utterly invested in Hannah’s journey.

Dennis guides Hannah through her desperation for answers, her frustrations at being an ocean away from her son, and finally, her grief.

Anyone who has ever known loss in some form can feel her pain, which, as a result of Dennis’ truly incredible performance, is both haunting and raw.

It’s carefully constructed character arcs like these ones that makes Come From Away so special.

No matter who you are, when you’re sitting in that audience you can instantly connect yourself to the story.

Viewers can find themselves in Ali’s strength, Hannah’s love, the compassion of the Gander locals such as Beulah, (played by Lisa Horner), the utter devotion to the safety of the animals on the diverted planes displayed by Kristen Peace’s Bonnie, a volunteer with the Gander SPCA who risks her own safety to sneak aboard the planes and care for the abandoned animals, and especially in the character of Beverly Bass.

Bass, in 1986, became the first American female captain in history and was the pilot of one of the diverted planes forced to land in Gander. Played by Eliza-Jane Scott, Bass is given moments of reflection, dedication to her craft and lines filled with crackling anxiety that emotionally engage the audience, particularly in the number ‘Me and the Sky,’ a high-powered song calling out sexism and showcasing not only Bass’ impressive career but Scott’s wide range of emotions as a performer.

Come From Away’s musical numbers are, in fact, their own masterpiece. Each one captures a diverse set of moments and emotions in the show, from the opening ‘Welcome to the Rock’ that brings a deliciously Newfoundland feel to it, to the moving ‘Prayer’ which is sure not to leave a dry eye in the house.

There’s a reason Come From Away has seen the success it has so far. It’s a show that doesn’t highlight our differences, but our likenesses.

The scene that truly highlights this comes in the beginning of the show when buses carrying frightened plane passengers arrive at makeshift shelters throughout Gander.

On one of these buses, a terrified African man and his wife observe the shelter awaiting them and the military officers stationed throughout, and are reluctant to step foot off of the bus.

The driver, unsure of how to proceed, notices the Bible clutched tightly in the woman’s hands.

Although knowing he can’t read the language it’s written in, he understands that the passages, the teachings are the same.

Taking the Bible, he turns to Philippians and points at chapter 4, verse 6.

“Be anxious for nothing.”

No matter our orientations, our backgrounds, our religions, we can all connect to the emotions played out on stage, because at the end of the day, that’s what truly connects us.

Our humanity.

Our faith.

Come From Away transcends religion, borders, stereotypes and so much more to instead become something that all can enjoy and learn from.

It’s a show about love.

It’s a show about unwavering acceptance.

It’s a show about unshakable kindness.

Most importantly, it’s a show about understanding that, as they say in the show’s closing number, ‘We all come from away.’