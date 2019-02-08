Canada ranks third-best in the world for quality of life

By ARJUN SINGH SAROY

Staff Writer

Canada has ranked as one of the top counties to live in based on its quality of life, according to the 2019 Best Countries Report.

Overall, Canada was awarded third place in the study – after Switzerland and Japan – for the fourth year in a row.

The project, which makes the list of best countries in the world every year, is led by U.S. News, World Report, BAV Group and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Around 80 countries are evaluated and categorized on their economic influence, education level, quality of life and military strength.

This helps people better understand how every country is perceived globally.

Factors such as political stability, health care, public education, job opportunities, immigration, religious diversity, safety of citizens and gender equality were also considered.

Canada ranked high in more than just one category. Citizenship was a category where Canada ranked second.

Rohan Joshi, a first-year Photography program student at Niagara College, says he chose Canada as a country in which to study because he knew the quality of life in Canada far exceeds many countries, even without reading the list of Best Countries.

“Canada has far too many opportunities for people who are hardworking and talented. That is also one of the reasons why Canada is the third best country in the world right now,” says Joshi.

Canada was also ranked third in the best country for women catergory.

Melissa Banks, a second-year General Arts and Science student at Niagara College, says, “I’m not very surprised to hear that Canada is on top of the list. Canada has always been one of the safest countries for girls and otherwise also.”