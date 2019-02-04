Canada’s new food guide looks to modernize healthy eating and living

Loading ... Loading ...

By LINDSAY TARRINGTON

Staff Writer

The Canadian government recently launched a new version of Canada’s Food Guide for the first time since 2007.

Although some ideas in the food guide are the same, there are quite a few major changes.

“It might be hard to believe, but the last time that the food guide was updated, there was no such thing as an iPhone,” said Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor during her speech in Montreal at the launch of the new program on Jan. 22.

The new food guide focuses more on how and what people eat, rather than food groups and serving sizes, which were the main focuses of the previous guide. It encourages Canadians to cook at home more often, eat meals with others and limit processed foods.

Sandra Maxwell, a registered dietitian in the Niagara Region, says the old guide was often confusing for a lot of Canadians when it came to the suggested serving sizes because they felt like they had to be eating those servings of each food group every day.

“People often felt that they should be eating more,” says Maxwell. “So, I think this is really great because it’s representing, more accurately, that distribution of our needs.”

Maxwell says over time dietitians have realized through research that there isn’t just one dietary plan that matches everyone’s individual needs.

Canada’s Food Guide also has a stronger emphasis on the importance of hydration in the new version. The new guide illustration shows a plate of food with a glass of water beside it, telling Canadians to make water their drink of choice.

The guide explains how Canadians can do this by replacing sugary drinks with water instead. Fruit juice is a new item in the sugary drinks category, alongside iced tea, soft drinks, energy drinks and more.

Maxwell says the research regarding sugar found in fruit juice came out after the previous edition of the food guide, and dietitians now know the different effects.

“There’s now the realization that, the sugar in the whole piece of fruit acts differently on the body than when it’s concentrated and extracted out of the fruit and consumed as a beverage,” says Maxwell.

She says the guide focuses on trying to get people to consume as many unprocessed things as possible, and they don’t want them to be confused about how the sugar found in a whole fruit is not the same as the sugar found in fruit juices.

The plate of food in the new food guide illustration is made up of three sections: fruits and vegetables, protein and whole grains. The previous guide used to include dairy as a fourth section, but some dairy products are now included under the protein section.

Another new addition to the guide is a variety of different recipes. Maxwell says she hasn’t had a chance to look at them yet, but she thinks including recipes in the food guide is a good move.

“People don’t eat separate foods,” says Maxwell. “So, thinking about the previous guide where things were mostly separated out, it’s like, OK, well how does this become a meal? And how do you create something that is tasty and enjoyable?”

Along with the recipes, the food guide also offers some cooking tips and skills.

Taylor says Canadians have been relying on the guide for around 75 years, and the aim of the new guide is to try and change the way they view food by showing them that eating should be pleasurable.

“A dictionary will tell you that food is something that people and animals eat, or that plants absorb to keep them alive. But I’m here to say that food is so much more than that.”

The guide was introduced for the first time in 1942 by the prime minister at the time, William Lyon Mackenzie King. He brought it in during the Second World War as an attempt to manage the food shortage the country was experiencing.

The aim of this first guide, entitled Canada’s Food Rules, was mainly to fight disease and keep food consumption under control so those involved in the war were healthy and well fed. A new version was launched two years later and had a stronger focus on health and nutrition.

Since then, Taylor says Canada has changed and the food guide has changed with it – at least eight times.

Canada has become a more diversified country over time. With citizens from all over the world, new Canadians have brought over a variety of their own culinary traditions and introduced new foods throughout the country.

The new guide touches on these different cultural aspects of food, and also includes a section that discusses the value of hunting, fishing, berry picking and growing vegetables for Indigenous cultures.

If someone has questions about the new food guide, Telehealth Ontario has added registered dietitians to their free 24-hour calling service at 1-866-797-0000.

The guide can be found at canada.ca/foodguide.

Health Canada plans to continuously update the guide online as more information becomes available.