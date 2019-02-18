Canada’s tourism industry explores diversity

Loading ... Loading ...

By RENATO PEDRESCHI

Staff Writer

Canada, for much of its history, has been a worldwide leader in demonstrating inclusivity and welcoming behaviour, but there’s always room for improvement.

On Feb. 8, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, attended the Fierté Canada Pride national conference, where she announced the creation of a series of diversity training workshops that will take place across Canada to assist the tourism sector in better supporting the LGBTQ2 community

“Our LGBTQ2 communities contribute to making Canada one of the most open and welcoming societies in the world,” said Joly to stakeholders at the conference. “The diversity of Canadians has shaped our country into a strong and inclusive society.”

Done in collaboration with Tourism HR Canada (THRC), the training workshops are to not only improve visitors’ experiences in Pride events and festivals, but also to identify potential tourism operators and suppliers who are interested in offering more inclusive tourism products and services.

THRC will also be accrediting operators that complete the training as “LGBTQ2-friendly and market ready.” They say the plan is to increase the capacity of Canadian tourism operators to welcome more LGBTQ2 travellers to Canada.

President and CEO of Tourism HR Canada, Philip Mondor, said in a statement to Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, “This important project is helping raise the bar on tourism experiences that welcome LGBTQ visitors.”

Rich Mell, general manager of Grape Escape Wine Tours Inc – the top rated tourism operator in the region, would welcome such training.

“We welcome guests from all walks of life, all countries of the world, and all backgrounds,” says Mell. “Having some form of structured workshop that we could incorporate into our training would be incredible.”

Canada’s inclusivity was highlighted when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won the International Gay & Lesbian Travel Association’s 2018 Pinnacle Award, which recognizes efforts to make a destination more welcoming.

This is a stark contrast to many parts of the world, even popular tourism destinations like Saudi Arabia, where homosexuality can be punishable with prison, fines or whipping.

According to a report from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, LGBTQ2 travellers on average vacation four to six times a year, spend 33 per cent more than other travellers, and are known to return to places they enjoy.

Fierté Canada Pride FCP is the national association of Canadian Pride organizations.