Canadian black history in a one-woman show

By GUNCE AKPINAR

Columnist

Things My Fore Sisters Saw, a one-person play written, choreographed and played by Leslie McCurdy, a Canadian actress, questions the real meaning of being “Canadian” by portraying four Black women’s perspectives.

Actually, it’s unfair to say four instead of five, given McCurdy’s well-done work and storytelling.

McCurdy starts her play by telling stories from her adolescence and youth. She raises questions about racism in Canada, which is very successful at leaving the history of black people and slavery in history books that no one reads.

She aims to make Black history in Canada something people know and talk about. She proudly says she’s Canadian, going back eight generations. She mentions it’s not about where we are from and at the end of the day, we all come from somewhere.

“Those four women were provided to me,” says McCurdy while telling the play’s story. She was trying to decide on four inspiring women and was told that she needed to look at Black Canadian women. She recalls her reaction as “we got that?” Then she started eight months of research.

The play has an extra meaningful importance during February, which is Black History Month.

She tells four different Black Canadian women’s stories by acting, dancing and singing. The common aspect of those women is they took significant actions in Canadian history.

The first woman in the play is Marie Joseph Angelique, a slave in Montreal owned by Thérèse de Couagne de Francheville, who was charged with starting a fire in Montreal’s Merchants’ Quarter.

Allegations started at the time while Angelique was trying to escape from her enslavement and trying to return back to Portugal. Without having enough proof and conclusions for the allegations, she was tortured and hanged in July of 1734.

The second woman is the Rose Fortune, the first policewoman in North America. She escaped from slavery, moving to Nova Scotia from Philadelphia, Pa. in 1774. It was the time when neither women nor Black people had an easy time living.

Fortune had two businesses in Canada: a baggage carrying service and a wake-up call service. She later became the first woman police officer in North America and helped “freedom seekers” (Black Loyalists) to settle in Annapolis Royal Nova Scotia.

The play continues with Mary-Ann Shadd, the first Black woman in North America who edited and published a newspaper, which was called The Provincial Freeman, in 1853.

She settled in Windsor and wrote booklets to inform people about the advantages of moving to Canada. She opened an integrated school in Windsor that was open to all people. She lived in St. Catharines and Toronto. She was a part of a family, which was active in the Underground Railroad movement.

The last woman in the play is Viola Desmond, a beautician and mentor to young women. She took the same action with Rosa Parks, an American woman who refused to sit at the back of a bus, sparking controversy during the early days of the Civil Rights movement in the 1950s in the U.S. Desmond went to a play and wanted to buy a ticket for the main floor of a theatre because she can’t see far. She was blamed for causing inconvenience in the theatre and arrested for not paying 1 cent of tax in 1946.

Desmond’s image now appears on the new Canadian $10 bill.